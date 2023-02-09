Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., will introduce a resolution Thursday to condemn China five days after a surveillance balloon was shot down on the Atlantic coast, after it spent several days in U.S. airspace.

The resolution states that the Chinese Communist Party's "espionage mission" is "in violation of international law, is unacceptable and should be condemned."

It also calls on President Biden to be "transparent" with the American people and with Congress on Chinese surveillance missions.

House Democrats on Thursday joined with Republicans to pass a resolution that condemns China for its "brazen violation of United States sovereignty" by sending surveillance balloons over U.S. territory, and demands more information from the Biden administration about the incident.

The resolution comes the same day as Senate and House lawmakers met with intelligence officials for a classified briefing on the balloon.

Fox News was told the closed door briefings included officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Defense and the State Department.

Last week, Hawley wrote to Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to demand an immediate investigation into the spy balloon.

"I write to request that you expeditiously convene a hearing on troubling reports that the Chinese government has launched a surveillance balloon over the United States to spy on our nuclear capabilities," Hawley wrote in a letter.