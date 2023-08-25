An equipment rental business in Honolulu, Hawaii, slammed President Biden's recent comments comparing a fire in his kitchen to the deadly and devastating Maui wildfires.

Hawaiian Rent-All, known online for its witty signage, changed its business' storefront to send Biden a message after his recent speech in Hawaii.

"Sorry you almost lost your '67 Corvette in a fire, Mr. President," the sign reads. "Maui strong."

BIDEN BLASTED FOR COMPARING KITCHEN FIRE IN HIS HOME TO DEVASTATING MAUI BLAZE: ‘ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING’

Hawaiian Rent-All posted a picture of the sign to the company's Facebook page where the firm commented that genuine "sympathy is better than contrived empathy."

"It's not always about you, Mr. President," the company added.

The post caught fire online, going viral on X — the app formerly known as Twitter — with users posting comments on the jab against Biden.

Jesse Franklin-Murdock, an attorney at the Dhillon Law Group and California GOP delegate, called the sign the "bellwether of public opinion in Hawaii."

"This equipment rental sign in the neighborhood of Moiliili in Honolulu is not only always clever but is a bellwether of public opinion in Hawaii," Franklin-Murdock wrote. "I drove past it every day at my first law firm job."

Hawaiian news radio station NewsRadio 830 KHVH showed some love to Hawaiian Rent-all for the sign.

"Hawaiian Rent-All comes through again," the station posted with several heart emojis.

Former assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark posted, "Let them drive their Corvettes to Hawaiians is the 2023 equivalent of Marie Antoinette’s Let them eat cake!"

Other users weighed in on the sign on X, as well.

The White House pointed to an X thread from spokesperson Andrew Bates sharing Maui officials and residents praising Biden for his response to the wildfires.

The post comes after Biden spoke in Hawaii on Monday, weeks after the deadly fires that ravaged the Aloha State.

During his speech, the president compared the horrendous fires to a past kitchen fire at his house.

"I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it was like to lose a home," Biden said.

"Years ago, now 15 years, I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the Press.' . . . Lightning struck at home on a little lake outside the home," the president continued. "Not a lake, a big pond. It hit the wire and came up underneath our home, into the . . . air condition ducts."

"To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my '67 Corvette and my cat," he added.

A 2004 report from The Associated Press said that lightning had struck the Bidens’ home and started a "small fire that was contained to the kitchen."

The report said firefighters got the blaze under control within 20 minutes, and they were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen.

The Maui wildfires have killed over 110 people and have left hundreds missing after the blaze.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller contributed reporting.