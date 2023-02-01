A missing Hawaii woman was found hogtied and strangled to death in a bathtub, and her suspected killer was found in a hotel with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Honolulu police said.

Johnalynn Ilae, 36, had not been seen since Jan. 25 until police found her body three days later in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu.

Her disappearance was connected to another missing person case, Frank Camaro, who was found dead from a gunshot wound to his head on Jan. 26 in the Ala Moana Hotel, which is a short walk from the apartment where Ilae was discovered.

Honolulu Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes said Ilae's wrists were ziptied, and an autopsy revealed she died from strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Ilae and Camaro met up at a beach and later came back to the Waikele apartment, where there was a fight and "Camaro was able to overpower Johnalynn," Thoemmes said during a press conference.

The confrontation was sparked by "family matters," Thoemmes said, but didn't go into details.

If Camaro had been found alive, he would have been charged with second-degree murder, according to Honolulu police.

Law enforcement tracked Camaro's and Ilae's digital devices to find their locations and an ensuing investigation put the pieces together, according to Thoemmes.

She said no one from the hotel reported a gunshot.

Her missing 2013 Nissan Altima was found a day earlier in the area.

Honolulu police issued a statement on Jan. 28 thanking the public for its help finding Ilae.

"CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Johnalynn Ilae," the police said in a statement.