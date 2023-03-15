A "haunted house" in Baird, Texas, is up for sale, but this purchase may not be for the faint of heart.

The 2,168-square-foot, three-bedroom home for the living – or the dead – is not what you would expect at first glance.

The simple white exterior is a mask to the ghoulish sights that await those who enter, and each room is arguably more startling than the next.

ODDEST HOMES IN AMERICA INCLUDE THE ‘SMURF HOUSE’ AND ONE THAT'S 'LEGALLY HAUNTED'

Tina Irias, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Abilene, Texas, is the seller's agent for the spooky dwelling and has previously worked with the couple who owns the property.

Irias said she had once helped the couple sell another home, which also highlighted their affinity for the undead. However, it was not as extreme as the property that's currently up for grabs.

"They are super sweet people," Irias told Fox News Digital of her clients. "They just love the thrill of Halloween."

The home off of I-20 operates as a "haunted house," under the name "13 Vultures Haunted Estate."

HISTORIC 160-YEAR-OLD CHURCH IN NEW YORK LISTED FOR SALE AT 'CHEAP PRICE' OF $100K: SEE THE STUNNING IMAGES

The house for sale at $125,000, according to home's Zillow listing, but the homeowners would consider selling the property in its entirety – including the business name, the website, the contents of the home, the house and the 1.96 acres of land for $200,000, Irias shared.

This eerie estate is filled with everything you would expect from a true "haunted house" including a spacious kitchen area with "room for a gurney to perform late night surgeries," the creepy home's listing states.

Or, devilishly decorative casket doors that lead toward extra storage space.

ARIZONA GRANDMOTHER'S M&M-THEMED FUNERAL CASKET GOES VIRAL

Irias said there has been interest from potential buyers, but offers have yet to be made.

She added that during a recent showing, one woman called the home "charming."

"Charming is not quite the word I would have used, but we will go with that," Irias joked.

TRUCKER RECORDS CREEPY GHOST-LIKE FIGURE ON ARIZONA HIGHWAY WHILE DRIVING ALONE: DASHCAM VIDEO

While the home may look haunted, Irias does not believe any of the tales about 13 Vultures to be true.

"I don't get any bad feelings when I'm in there," Irias shared.

"One of the other agents that I met out there, she said she has a pretty good sense about that stuff, and she doesn't get any of that either," Irias added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER