A recent graduate from The City University of New York has sparked fierce outrage over her commencement speech. "Outnumbered" panelists sounded off on the liberal speaker who claimed law in America is the "manifestation of White supremacy."

Law school graduate Fatima Mousa Mohammed said during her May 12 speech that the law continues to oppress people in the nation and later labeled the NYPD as "fascist."

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno highlighted the "rightly furious" reaction from New York Democrats, as State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein called her remarks "hate-filled and dangerous."

JEWISH GROUPS, ALLIES DEMAND CUNY LAW LOSE FUNDING AFTER STUDENT'S ‘VILE’ ANTI-ISRAEL COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

Mohammed’s remarks, Compagno said, are patently unacceptable.

Hudson Institute media fellow Jeremy Hunt, who is also a recent law school graduate, said the commencement speech at his own ceremony had a similar tone.

"I was about to graduate from Yale Law, and we're all happy and excited for this moment. And we sit there, and the faculty speaker gets up and starts spouting out the most evil stuff I have ever heard," the Army veteran said, noting that the audience then applauded the speaker for pushing transgender surgeries for minors.

"That is how far the left has gotten," Hunt explained. "Those types of ideas are really kind of incubated in our institutions of higher education. And so the only way that we can combat this stuff is to speak up and speak the truth."

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany called Mohammed’s speech narrow-minded and divisive, highlighting Mohammed’s specific take on the Jordan Neely case in which she called for liberation in light of "the murder of Black men."

‘HORRIFYING’ CUNY LAW COMMENCEMENT SPEECH ‘BLATANT CALL FOR INSURRECTION,’ UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR SAYS

McEnany took issue with Mohammed’s use of the term murder.

"You are innocent before proven guilty in a court of law," McEnany explained. "How troubling to me that a law student would go out and label something as murder before it is prosecuted in a case."

Hunt warned that many recent law school graduates are beginning to look like many liberal district attorneys.

"We are in a dangerous place in our country when the next generation of lawyers look like someone as corrupt as Alvin Bragg," he said.