Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in his Los Angeles rape trial on Thursday.

"It’s a cruel sentence, given his age, his health and the conditions of his conviction in Los Angeles, when the sole charge was from a person who lied, with the judge and prosecutor well aware of it and permitting it, about critical elements of her own claim," Weinstein's rep, Juda Engelmayer, told Fox News Digital. "It’s not justice, but a pile on for a man many people just decided should be cast off and discarded regardless of facts.

"It will be appealed. The judge, just like the trial judge in his New York trial who was not reappointed to the bench, will eventually be called out for bias and injustice. There are many out there who will celebrate this action, but it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence."

In December, Weinstein was found guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe 1.

The jury hung on several counts, notably charges involving Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to The Associated Press.

Jurors were unable to reach verdicts in her allegations and the allegations of another woman. A mistrial was declared on those counts. Weinstein was also acquitted of a sexual battery allegation made by another woman.

"The sentencing today provides Jane Doe 1 with closure and relief, knowing Weinstein will spend the rest of his life in prison where he belongs," attorney Dave Ring said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "It took tremendous courage for Jane Doe 1 and the other victims to come forward and testify against Weinstein. Jane Doe 1 withstood two full days of blistering cross examination by Weinstein's lawyers, but the jurors unanimously convicted him and now he has been sentenced by the court. Weinstein is out of options and justice has prevailed."

Attorney Elizabeth Fegan, who represented Siebel Newsom and Ashley Matthau, said in a statement, "Today justice has been served. In delivering a 16-year sentence, Judge Lisa Lench has ensured that Harvey Weinstein will spend the rest of his life behind bars. The verdict and the sentence were possible because eight very courageous women stepped forward to confront this serial rapist. Each knew their testimony would force them to relive the trauma and horror he inflicted upon them. They also understood that by standing up to Weinstein in court, they would open themselves up to what turned out to be brutal, misogynistic attacks by his attorneys.

"These women deserve our admiration, and our thanks. My clients, California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Ashley Matthau, were resolute that they were not satisfied with Harvey Weinstein’s New York sentence, especially with an appeal in play. Their testimony gave them the power to reclaim their voices, both for themselves and on behalf of the many other women who were abused by Harvey Weinstein. It can’t erase the trauma they’ve endured, but it can serve as catalyst for change and provide hope to other survivors."

Gov. Newsom previously said he was "incredibly proud" of his wife and "all the brave women who came forward to share their truth and uplift countless survivors who cannot."

He added, "Their strength, courage and conviction is a powerful example and inspiration to all of us. We must keep fighting to ensure that survivors are supported and that their voices are heard."

At the time of the verdict, Weinstein's representative, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, "Harvey is obviously disappointed in the verdict. He knows what happened and what never did. However, the accounts of Jane Doe 1 have a strong likelihood of an appeal with positive results, as the logistics of the time and location of the alleged incident make no sense. Harvey is grateful for the jury's work on the other counts, and he's determined to continue his legal challenges."

Jurors reached the verdict after more than 40 hours and nine days of deliberations following a month-long trial in L.A. Weinstein faced two counts of forcible rape and five counts of sexual assault involving four women.

Weinstein had pleaded not guilty and has said he did not engage in non-consensual sex. The 70-year-old disgraced movie mogul is already serving a 23-year sentence for a rape conviction in New York.

Weinstein was extradited to California in July 2021 to face 11 sexual assault counts made by four women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein also faces charges in London stemming from two offenses in 1996.

Unlike many other countries, Britain does not have a statute of limitations for rape or sexual assault.

Following his rape conviction, British police said they were investigating multiple sexual assault claims against Weinstein that reportedly took place between the 1980s and 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.