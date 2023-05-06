Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams joined "Cavuto Live" to discuss the coronation of King Charles III and the rift between Prince Harry and his family.

"I think the feeling is that the Sussexes have conducted, since they stepped down as senior working royals, a form of guerrilla warfare, frankly, against the royal family," Fitzwilliams said.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE ANDREW ATTEND KIND CHARLES CORONATION AMID ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA

He mentioned the interview that Meghan and Harry did with Oprah Winfrey, describing it as "tremendously damaging" to their relationship with the royal family, as well as the Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir "Spare," which have both garnered a lot of media attention.

"I have to frankly say, and I wish I could say otherwise on the day that is joyous, but the rift is very, very deep indeed," he said. "Some of Harry's language, for example, to describe the Queen Camilla, was just deplorable."

PRINCE HARRY'S ULTIMATUM TO KING CHARLES COULD PREVENT RECONCILIATION: EXPERT

In his book, "Spare," the Duke of Sussex singled out Camilla over allegations that she regularly leaked unflattering information about members of the royal family to the press to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles.

Fitzwilliams described the Sussexes as "completely unpredictable," which he said likely makes it very difficult for any member of the royal family to discuss anything with him for fear "it might appear in the next book [or] in some interview."

"With Meghan taking Archie's birthday as an excuse not to appear and Harry coming just from the ceremony, we understand," he said. "I mean, I'm glad he came. I think most people feel that."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ‘DEDICATED TO DUTY’ AS MONARCHY'S FUTURE: ‘A REAL PARTNERSHIP’

"He's not popular in England and the polls seem to indicate people think that he ought to have appeared, because, after all, it's certainly only reasonable that King Charles would want both his sons, it's only natural," he added. "But frankly, given the way they behaved, I suspect he will or maybe already has, for all I know, will very soon return to California."