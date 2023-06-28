Harrison Ford and his "Indiana Jones" co-stars had a great time filming the upcoming fifth movie.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed what it was like meeting Ford for the first time.

She explained her first interaction with the actor was through a voicemail he left her, which she said "was actually great because I got my first screaming reaction out of the way without him actually having to be there."

"He immediately went, 'Hey!' like an old friend," Waller-Bridge said, recalling the first time they met in person. "And from that day on, we were fine. We read the script for about five minutes, and we all had a scotch for an hour. So, it was perfect."

'INDIANA JONES' STAR HARRISON FORD REVEALS WHICH ACTOR WAS ORIGINALLY OFFERED LEAD ROLE

The second they met, she said, "it was 's---head's all round," and they were always messing around with each other on set.

"The most extraordinary thing about working with Harrison is that you're definitely at work — in that his work ethic is so on point, and his discipline is so extraordinary — but because he's that specific and the foundation of the work is really strong, the rest of it can be really fun," Waller-Bridge said. "There were a lot of pranks ... lots of pranks."

Waller-Bridge detailed one instance in which she "scared the crap out of him" with one of her pranks. To keep the character's appearance consistent, detailed masks of each actor's face were created for stunt doubles.

The actress told the outlet she managed to find one of the masks, made to look like a younger Ford, and put it on while waiting for Ford in his trailer, ready to scare him.

"It scared the crap out of him, actually," she said. "Even though that 'actually' is only represented by him blinking three times and saying, 'Get the hell out of my trailer.'"

Ford didn't wait too long to get her back. He quickly found a mask of her face, dressed himself up as her character and sneaked up on her on set. When asked about the prank, Ford said he "didn't think of it as a prank" but admitted he and Waller-Bridge "spent a lot of time fooling around" while on set.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Indiana Jones" actor recently spoke to BBC Radio 1 about how much the character — and the audience's love for the character — has meant to him over the years. The conversation was especially emotional for him. He previously confirmed this will be his last time playing the character.

"As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience," he said. "I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with."

"And I must say to you, ‘Thank you sincerely,’" Ford added while starting to tear up. "It means the world to me."

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" hits theaters Friday.