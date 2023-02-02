Hollywood icon Harrison Ford thinks very highly of his co-stars.

The "1923" star currently works with Jason Segel on the Apple TV+ series "Shrinking," and he revealed that Segel's previous work made quite the impression.

"The ['Shrinking'] producer asked me what I thought [of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’]. … And I said, 'Nice pen--," Ford said during an appearance on "The Late Show" on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old actor said he was a fan of Segel's work on "The End of the Tour" and praised his performance on "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," saying it was "really fantastic."

Talk show host Stephen Colbert alluded to Segel's full-frontal nude scene while Ford continued to make risqué remarks.

"Four moments … it seemed like forever," Ford joked.

The actor was also very complimentary of his "1923" co-star Helen Mirren and confessed that he thinks she's "still sexy."

A photo of Mirren seen lying on top of Ford in the 1986 film "Mosquito Coast" was brought out during the show and caused a commotion in the audience.

When Ford was asked if he had ever made out with Mirren, he gave a coy smile.

The reaction was followed by Colbert confessing that he has in fact kissed the 77-year-old actress.

"I ask because I have made out with Helen Mirren. First time she came on here, first time I ever met her, she came on and plants a wet one on me. Really grabs my head. I was paralytic for about five minutes," the host said.

Ford responded by saying, "She’s out there," then agreed with the talk show host that Mirren is "very hot."

"It's been remarkable to watch her. There's a lot of physical action, and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do ... Dame Helen Mirren," Ford said, referring to her role in "1923."

Mirren and Ford play Cara and Jacob Dutton, a married couple who manage a family farm in Montana in the latest "Yellowstone" spinoff.