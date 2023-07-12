Vice President Kamala Harris teased a new transportation policy Tuesday that would address the "inequality" of restrooms on domestic flights; a proposal that domestic airlines are likely to support.

"The majority of domestic flights do not have accessible restrooms. This is absolutely unacceptable," Harris tweeted. "Our administration will soon announce a solution to help end this inequity."

Harris' office told Fox News Digital the tweet refers to rules the Department of Transportation drafted last year to upgrade restrooms in new single-aisle aircraft so that they are more accessible to people with disabilities. More accessible lavatories are currently not required in single-aisle aircraft, and the rule is expected to be finalized soon.

Hannah Walden, a communications manager for Airlines for America which represents top domestic airlines such as American, Delta, Southwest, United and JetBlue, said U.S. airlines are willing and able to follow new guidelines from the Department of Transportation to better accommodate for disabled people.

"U.S. airlines are committed to offering a high level of customer service and providing a positive and safe flight experience for all passengers, especially passengers with disabilities," Walden told Fox News Digital.

Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hosted a roundtable on Tuesday with disability rights leaders to talk about the forthcoming rules.

The Department of Transportation rule is a follow-up to negotiations it hosted in 2016 between disability groups, the airline industry and airline manufacturers.

A spokesman for the International Air Transport Association, which claims to represent roughly 300 airlines in more than 120 countries, said airlines are prepared to continue their commitment to safety.

"The airline industry is committed to ensuring that safe, reliable and dignified air travel is equally accessible to all passengers, while recognizing that more needs to be done," the spokesman told Fox News Digital.

Walden said the rules soon to be adopted by the Department of Transportation reflect a long and thorough process.

"A4A supports the Department of Transportation (DOT) rulemakings that establish requirements for accessible lavatories on single-aisle aircraft and reflects the 2016 consensus agreement among the disability community, the DOT and industry stakeholders," Walden told Fox News Digital.