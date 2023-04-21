Better late … and cheaper … than never.

Harley-Davidson has trimmed the price of its upcoming Livewire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle ahead of its launch later this year.

Harley-Davidson created the Livewire brand in 2021 to sell battery-powered bikes while the historic brand name focuses on its traditional gas engine models.

The S2 Del Mar is Livewire's second offering after the One, which was originally launched in 2020 as a Harley-Davidson.

The S2 Del Mar was originally scheduled to go on sale in early 2023, but its launch was delayed to later in the year.

Livewire began taking reservations for the S2 Del Mar last year with an estimated list price of $16,999, but has now lowered that to $15,499.

The middleweight bike has a city riding range of 110 miles per charge and can accelerate it to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The heavier Livewire One is similarly quick, but has a 146-mile range and a starting price of $22,799.

Both motorcycles are assembled at Harley-Davidson's factory in York, Pennsylvania.

The new pricing makes the S2 Del Mar cheaper than all but the entry level Harley-Davidson Nightster, which starts at $13,499.