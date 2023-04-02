The peanut butter and jelly sandwich has been one of the most famous and iconic American lunch items for adults and children for decades across the country.

The simplicity of the sandwich, however, has led many chefs to create offshoots of it.

These include a variety of items such as marshmallow cream, bananas and honey instead of jelly.

CHICAGO RESTAURANT'S $350 PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICH LIKELY WORLD'S MOST EXPENSIVE

Even so, the recipes below should help you decide which version of the PB&J you would like to try next, especially on National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

Elvis Presley was known for his singing, his dance moves, his acting and even his outlandish fashion and style choices.

He launched himself into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as an American cultural icon.

However, the king of rock also stylized his own spinoff of the PB&J called the peanut butter and banana sandwich — also known as the peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich.

The recipe has been shared across American diners, cookbooks and news articles about Presley's life and daily habits.

The rock star was known for his fondness for unhealthy foods and various bacon-themed sandwiches, and other unique food cravings that he would consume reportedly nearly every day.

Even when eating a normal PB&J, Presley tended to add bacon.

In order to make Presley's sandwich, all you need to do is fry two pieces of toast evenly spread with butter, then add peanut butter, sliced banana, fried bacon and jelly.

However, the king did occasionally substitute honey instead of jam.

A fluffernutter is another famous variation of the PB&J that instead substitutes jelly for marshmallow spread, known as the peanut butter and marshmallow sandwich.

The dish is primarily seen as a dessert item and can sometimes include substitutions of various other sweets such as caramel, cookies or chocolate syrup. Typically, an individual would lightly spread the items on a piece of white bread.

The sandwich has gained nationwide recognition across the United States.

The Fluffnutter dates back to the early 20th century when marshmallow crème was first invented in Massachusetts and used during World War I.

The item remained popular throughout New England and gained its famous label as the Fluffernutter during a 1960s advertising campaign.

If you are looking to make a more traditional version of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich, then a waffle variation of the lunch item may interest you for a morning dish.

This variation uses a waffle iron on the white bread foundation of the sandwich. For example, start by taking two pieces of bread and use a waffle iron to create that crispy surface with the sandwich already made with peanut butter and jelly.

You can also add berries, coconut, or fresh fruit to make the waffle PB&J even more enjoyable.