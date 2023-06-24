When you’re known as "Happy Gilmore" on the golf course, Adam Sandler is bound to take notice.

The star of the 1996 film hopped on Twitter Friday to congratulate high school golfer Happy Gilmore on his commitment to Ball State University.

"Go get em Happy," Sandler wrote. "Pulling for you."

Gilmore, whose real name is Landon, started going by "Happy" as a nickname when he was young and began to compete in tournaments.

"My mom said it was before this, but I really remember it when I was like 9 years old," he said in June 2022, per the Indianapolis Star. "Then when I was like 13, I started going by ‘Happy’ all the time."

Gilmore announced his commitment to the Ball State golf program on Friday as part of the 2024 class.

"I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University," Gilmore wrote. "I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!"

The 17-year-old said Ball State was the perfect place for him to continue his athletic career.

"Going into the whole recruiting process, I had such an open mind and had nowhere that I was set on going," Gilmore told GolfChannel.com on Friday via phone. "After calls with Coach [Mike] Fleck, I went up and visited, and I loved the campus; it's small. Their schedule is jam-packed with good teams all year. I know a few of the guys. They have a really nice indoor practice facility. And so, it was just a perfect fit for me."

Gilmore has starred for Bloomington South High School in Indiana and recently shot a 66 at the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier.

He is currently ranked 481st on Golfweek’s Boys Junior Rankings.

According to his website, Gilmore finished T-17 at the 2022 State Finals in his sophomore season and was named to the All-State team for the second year in a row.

"No matter where I play at, someone will see my scorecard," Gilmore told GolfChannel.com. "So, when I shot an 88 at that [U.S. Open] local qualifier [earlier this year], I was really hoping no one would see that. That kind of blew up a little bit. There's good and bad, I guess, but I have a really great attitude, and I don't let anything bother me. Honestly, I love when I go through and read comments of people poking fun."