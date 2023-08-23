Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have officially finalized their divorce after eight years.

Berry seems to be stuck holding the check on this one. The actress will pay nearly $8,000 in monthly child support for their son, Maceo, according to court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by Fox News Digital. She will also pay Martinez 4.3% on any income she makes that exceeds $2 million.

Berry is responsible for their son's private school tuition, 100% of his extracurricular activities and his health care.

Per the divorce judgment, Martinez is required to take "reasonable action" in finding employment and contributing for Maceo.

HALLE BERRY SAYS TALKING TO ‘SPIRITUAL HEALER’ HELPED UNDERSTAND HER ‘ABUSIVE’ FATHER

Representatives for Berry and Martinez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The former couple first filed for divorce in October 2015 following two years of marriage. The divorce had yet to be finalized due to disagreements regarding custody of their son, according to reports.

The custody terms reveal that Maceo will split his time between both parents during the week and will alternate weekends, with exceptions for certain holidays. He's allowed one phone or video call with the other parent before bed, but it has to be less than 15 minutes, according to the 33-page judgment.

Berry and Martinez must also refrain from talking badly about the other in front of Maceo.

"Neither Party shall speak in a negative, disrespectful disparaging, or derogatory manner to, or about, the other Party or her/his family and/or significant other, or allow third parties to do same, to Maceo, in the presence of Maceo, or within Maceo's hearing range," the agreement states.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Before her marriage to Martinez, Berry was first married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997. She moved on and was married for the second time to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005.

Berry also shares a daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

The model has been romantically connected to Van Hunt since 2020. Berry and Hunt made their first red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards. A source told US Weekly that the couple are "soulmates."

"Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite," the insider shared. "They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity."