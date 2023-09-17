Catwoman's claws are coming out.

Halle Berry shared her disappointment with Drake on social media after the rapper used an image of her to promote his new single "Slime You Out" without her permission.

The photo, taken at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, shows Berry covered in green slime, much to her chagrin. Celebrities are notoriously drenched in the neon goop throughout the course of the show.

Both Drake and SZA teased the song on their social media earlier this week by sharing the photo of Berry on Instagram.

On Saturday, Berry condemned the creative choice, sharing a cryptic quote on her Instagram feed. "SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO BE THE BIGGER GUY…EVEN IF YOU'RE A WOMAN!"

In the comments section, one user directly asked Berry her opinions on Drake's usage. "Didn't get my permission," she wrote. "That's not cool I thought better of him !"

"Hence my post today," she continued in a separate comment. "When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !"

Representatives for Berry, Drake and SZA did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The song was released on Sept. 15 and, per the rapper's YouTube page, uses the cover art for his upcoming album "For All The Dogs."

Drake recently announced he was postponing the release date for his eighth studio album to Oct 6.