Taylor Swift embarked on The Eras Tour two weeks ago, but she was one of the many celebrity names invoked in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial in Park City, Utah.

The 50-year-old Goop lifestyle brand founder took the stand Friday to defend herself in a lawsuit filed by Terry Sanderson who claimed Gwyneth not only crashed into him causing traumatic injuries, but also skied away after the crash on the slopes at the Deer Valley ski resort in 2016.

He initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million, but a judge dismissed the claim and removed the exclusive resort and a ski instructor from the lawsuit before Sanderson proceeded with the $300,000 suit. Paltrow then filed a countersuit seeking $1 and attorney's fees.

Not only did the "Anti-Hero" singer's name make it into testimony, but so did Paltrow's favorite media mogul, Oprah Winfrey. Meanwhile, there was a unique connection to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, which came in the form of expert witness testimony.

During Gwyneth's testimony on the fourth day of the trial, Paltrow was asked about the symbolic number associated with her countersuit.

The "Blank Space" singer won a sexual assault trial in 2017 against a former radio DJ who initially sued Swift after he claimed he was wrongfully terminated from his job after an incident at a meet-and-greet with Swift in 2013. She claimed he grabbed her inappropriately and counter-sued for battery and sexual assault, seeking $1 in damages.

Sanderson's lawyer, Kristin VanOrman, asked if Paltrow was aware of the symbolism behind the value of the amount she countersued Sanderson. Paltrow said the dollar was "symbolic because the damages would actually be more."

VanOrman recalled asking if Paltrow had heard about the Swift case. "I think I said at that point I had not been familiar with it," Paltrow admitted.

"But at the time, a couple years ago in 2020, you didn't know anything about Taylor Swift's $1 symbolic damage lawsuit," VanOrman said. "I was not aware at the time," Gwyneth admitted.

Counsel came back with, "Are you good friends with Taylor?" to which Paltrow said, "No."

"You're not good friends with Taylor Swift?" VanOrman asked. "I would not say we're good friends. We are friendly. I've taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don't talk very often," Paltrow said.

VanOrman continued, "You've never given Ms. Swift personal, intimate gifts for Christmas?" which caused Paltrow's lawyer, Stephen Owens to object. "Your honor, relevance?"

In 2021, Paltrow revealed a few of her favorite gifts for the year. She played Mrs. Clause in an ad for her lifestyle brand, Goop, which showed Gwyneth seemingly dropping off an adult toy in Taylor Swift’s gift bag.

"Well, she's just said that she wasn't friends with her, so I'm inquiring on that," VanOrman said.

"Ask her about Oprah. I mean," Owens quipped.

Gwyneth's history with Oprah Winfrey dates back decades. In 2004, she finally confirmed the interesting moniker she gave her daughter during a sit-down on the "Oprah Show."

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple,'" Gwyneth said. "It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."

Years later, Oprah was the first guest on Gwyneth's first Goop podcast in 2018. The pair discussed everything from Harvey Weinstein (who's sexual assault allegations had only come to light months before), to favorite acting roles and her relationship with Stedman Graham. Winfrey also praised Paltrow's new wellness venture.

"The ‘Oprah Show’ was a part of opening up that aperture to talk about [spirituality] in a way that’s not so woo-woo," Oprah said. "And of course when you are pioneering anything or introducing new ideas to the culture, you get criticized."

Oprah added, "What Goop does is remind you of pieces of yourself that are beautiful."

Throughout the trial, the plaintiff's lawyers have called expert witnesses to testify on behalf of Terry's personality changes from the traumatic brain injury he claimed to have suffered from the collision.

Tom Brady, who retired from the NFL for the second time following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, is connected to the trial through neuropsychologist Dr. Alina Fong.

She testified that Sanderson went through a "boot camp" treatment with hours of therapy each day in addition to imaging. She admitted he was "still struggling" from the crash nearly eight years after the accident.

After years of research and treating patients with traumatic brain injuries, Fong was contacted by Tom Brady for help with creating a concussion clinic.

Together, they opened TB12 Sports Therapy and Concussion Center in Boston, Massachusetts in 2013.

While working alongside the former New England Patriots quarterback, she also created her own clinic in Utah with Dr. Mark Allen, Cognitive FX.

Sanderson accused Paltrow of crashing into him while skiing, an accident which left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, 4 broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The lawsuit also claimed that "Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured. A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash."

The jury heard from two of Sanderson's three daughters last week. Polly Grasham and Shae Herath both testified about changes they have observed in their father's personality since the ski collision.

Paltrow's defense claims Sanderson crashed into her. One of Paltrow's ski instructors had reportedly asked Sanderson's friend if he knew "that your buddy just took out Gwyneth Paltrow."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.