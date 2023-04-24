Gwyneth Paltrow made a statement on the red carpet in the wake of winning her ski crash lawsuit.

It was the Goop founder’s first public appearance since the trial, and the longtime fashionista did not disappoint.

Paltrow wore a cropped beige top with sheer sleeves and coordinating trousers. The two-piece looked showcased the star’s abs while remaining sophisticated and elegant.

She kept the rest of her look simple with slicked back hair and minimal jewelry.

The Oscar-winner, who was honored at the seventh annual Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles for her fashion line, G. label by Goop, also mingled with other fashionable stars.

Paltrow was seen talking to and hugging Elle Fanning, who wore a similar, on trend look with a neutral palette.

The "Maleficent" star sported a cream top with a flowing neck tie and black wide-leg trousers. She also opted for a slicked back bun and simple jewelry, ala Gwyneth, but switched it up with a bolder red lip.

Fox News Digital spoke with Fanning on wearing daring trends like the recent sheer craze that’s been popular with celebrities.

"I feel like you do you, like whatever you want to do. Wear it!" advised the 25-year-old. "Whatever makes you feel confident, that’s my motto, so if that’s what you feel confident in go for it! A sheer moment, there’s room for that."

Fanning was at the event to honor designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte who were named Designers of the Year.

"White Lotus" star Meghann Fahy wowed everyone with a bold look, wearing a black power suit with just a tiny bikini top underneath.

The 32-year-old took home the award for breakout style star of the year, but told Fox News Digital before the ceremony she doesn’t see herself as a "fashionista."

"It’s pretty insane," she said. "I genuinely am not a fashionista, so this is like, been such a whirlwind for me, and I’m just so happy to be here. There are just so many people here that I think are amazing."

"My stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips, is a genius, and he makes me feel seen in a way that is so special to me," she added. "So, I’m just so happy to be here."

As for season three of "White Lotus," Fahy couldn’t share much.

"I don’t know anything about it, do you know anything?" she said with a laugh. "Nobody knows anything, it’s very hush hush."

Fahy also shared her post-"White Lotus" plans, which include a Netflix series titled "The Perfect Couple."

"It’s shooting in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, my home state, so I’m really, really happy to be there," she said. "The cast is amazing, the director’s amazing, and I’m so excited about it."

Kim Kardashian also walked the carpet at the award ceremony with her nine-year-old daughter, North West.

The Skims founder wore a gray two piece ensemble, with a bandeau top and long skirt with a slit, showcasing the star’s abs and legs. North wore a black pantsuit accessorized with a diamond choker.

The mom and daughter duo were on hand to award Kardashian’s hair stylist and long-time friend, Chris Appleton with the hair artist of the year award.

"She is an incredibly generous person, she’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. And yeah, she’s a client, but I’m also lucky enough to call her a friend," Appleton told Fox News Digital. "I’m really grateful she’s going to be here tonight to support me."

And Appleton can’t help but love what he does.

"It’s great. I get to make people look and feel great, as a job, and I feel very lucky," he said.

Keanu Reeves also made a rare public appearance, to honor his stylist Jeanne Yang, who took home the fashion visionary award.

"I can’t believe he’s doing that, he called me yesterday to make sure that I liked his speech and that I was comfortable with it, and I was like are you kidding? I can’t believe you’re spending the time," Yang told Fox News Digital. "He’s such a busy guy, so I feel very grateful."

Yang shared what she loves about working with Reeves as a stylist and what he looks for when he’s stepping out at an event.

"He’s the kindest, most wonderful person, and he really appreciates beautifully made clothing," she said. "So to a certain extent, it’s somewhat easy, because there’s so many beautiful things out there, and as long as I’m getting something that was made well, I know that he’s going to like it."

She added, "And after the 20 some years working together, I feel like I have a pretty good idea of what he likes."

Yang noted that Reeves appreciates "the craftsmen that are putting together a suit that takes 17 steps to put the sleeve on, or a jacket that has that certain sort of luxuriousness that’s not glued together, but it’s something that has been stitched with hours of work. And then he likes a little bit of flair. He likes to have a beautiful tie."

"I’m very lucky I get to work with him," Yang concluded.