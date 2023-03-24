Gwyneth Paltrow is currently in Utah fighting a lawsuit that alleges she caused serious harm to a skier in Park City at Deer Valley resort several years ago.

While many people are talking about the facts and legitimacy of the case, some viewers of the live-streamed proceedings can't help but comment on her fashion and her demeanor during the initial days of trial.

Paltrow's multiple facial expressions during the first few days of the court case went viral, as the Goop founder found it difficult to remain stoic.

One social media user dubbed the actress as "Gwyneth pout-trow."

FIRST WITNESS IN GWYNETH PALTROW'S SKI COLLISION TRIAL STUMBLES OVER MEMORY OF INCIDENT

After previously wearing sweaters, slacks and a particularly attention-grabbing pair of glasses, Paltrow went with a multi-piece suit for the third day of testimony on Thursday.

Fans were more receptive to this look, tweeting things like, "I do unfortunately love gwyneth's court outfit like if you get sued for a skiing crime that is exactly the kind of outfit you should wear."

Another wrote, "Ok, so #GwynethPaltrow looks quite lovely this morning as she entered. Much more relaxed. I’m back on her side of the fence. I think she is trying and probably hearing what the talking heads and SM [social media] said last night. Just embrace this. Relax."

GWYNETH PALTROW'S SKI ACCIDENT ACCUSER 'OBSESSED' OVER FEELING 'ABANDONED ON THE SLOPE': STAR'S ATTORNEY

The positive reception was a stark contrast to the first two days, when fans were quick to point out that Paltrow's choice of accessories resembled those of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who was recently brought to the forefront of pop culture with the Netflix show "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," debuting last year.

"Really Gwyneth, with the Dahmer glasses? That’s sooo 6 months ago. How embarrassing," one person wrote.

"Why the serial killer glasses @GwynethPaltrow," someone asked on Twitter.

Another added, "why has she dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer" along with a photo from the courtroom.

Other people were more critical of Paltrow's perceived attitude in the courtroom.

"I never much cared for Gwyneth Paltrow, but watching her during this court case as a defendant, she is sitting there with this bored distracted look on her face like she’s too good to be present," one individual wrote on Twitter.

Many people seemed to think her serious expressions read as boredom, like the person who wrote, "Gwyneth Paltrow looks bored during the opening statement. Maybe not the best look."

Entire TikTok videos were created to criticize the actress' overt facial reactions.

"OMG. She put her eyebrows up for a second," one person commented sarcastically. "The furrowed eyebrows are just too much," another added.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S LAWYER CALLS OUT PHOTOGRAPHERS, EXPERT CLAIMS PLAINTIFF'S PERSONALITY CHANGED AFTER ACCIDENT

Other people defended the actress, recognizing the gravity of the circumstances.

"I mean to be fair he was almost shoving his big ol camera in her face vs the one that recording is from afar," one user wrote of the court camera operators.

"Good on her for fighting such frivolousness. Hope he doesn't get a cent," another person wrote in support of Paltrow's defense.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Just a day later on Wednesday, people were once again eager to criticize the star. One person tweeted, "Wow...what is up with Gwyneth? She looks bored and entitled ... can't even bother to put on a decent outfit? Does she not realize the jury can see her and is already forming opinions? Her demeanor says to me she doesn't care and the money is nothing."

The now-infamous glasses also made another appearance during her second day in court.

Paltrow is currently being sued for $300,000 by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson. According to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital, Paltrow allegedly collided with Sanderson before skiing off, leaving him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, 4 broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement. Paltrow continues to maintain that she was actually the one crashed into by Sanderson.

"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," per the complaint, which was filed in 2019. "A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash."

In the days ahead, Paltrow is expected to testify, in addition to her husband, Brad Falchuk, as well as her children, Apple and Moses.

"Her group is she, Brad – now her husband – who you're going to hear from; her daughter, Apple, who you're going to hear from; Moses, who you're going to hear from," Paltrow's lawyer, Steve Owens, said during opening statements.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.