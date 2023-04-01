This month, thousands have been focusing in on Deer Valley, an extremely affluent ski town located in Park City, Utah.

It also happens to be the scene of the alleged accident over which Gwyneth Paltrow was recently sued.

The incident happened in 2016 when Paltrow and the plaintiff, Terry Sanderson, were both skiing on the same mountain. Sanderson claimed that she ran into him, knocking him down and causing him great injury that has affected him to this day. Paltrow claimed that he was the one who ran into her.

On Thursday, the jury ruled that Paltrow was not at fault.

While there's little doubt that this star-studded trial will be tied to Deer Valley for the foreseeable future, it's important to note that Paltrow isn't the only star to frequent the popular ski town.

David Henry, the president of Status Jet, a company that charters private jets, gave Fox News Digital some insight on why Deer Valley is such a popular getaway for celebrities.

"We have seen over the past several years a noticeable increase of private jet charters to Deer Valley," he explained. "It’s a very desirable location and with easy access from any place in the USA."

"Colorado is an incredible destination. However, weather delays in locations like Aspen create limited access to the best high-end destinations for skiers, and the rich and famous are turning people to Deer Valley," Henry explained. "Salt Lake City offers a larger airport for the private jet flyer. Deer Valley is just a short 30-minute drive."

In addition to the greater accessibility — Henry said that travelers flying by private jet could easily land and be on the slopes in just 45 minutes — Deer Valley also "provides affluent individuals with a unique combination of luxury, world-class skiing and exclusivity that is difficult to find elsewhere. It's no wonder that it continues to be a top choice for travelers year after year."

He said Deer Valley offers a variety of activities that "appeal to the affluent individuals." Besides skiing and snowboarding, there are "spa services, fine dining, luxury shopping, and access to some of the most exclusive events and experiences in the area."

One of those events is the Sundance Film Festival, which occurs in Park City every year. It's not exactly a leap to imagine actors taking time before or after that event to go skiing.

While Deer Valley has an "exclusive atmosphere," Henry noted it's also "relatively uncrowded," which makes it "an ideal destination as it offers access to luxurious amenities without the crowds that many resorts have."

It's clear Paltrow enjoys visiting, and she's certainly not alone.

Here are some other big names in Hollywood who have fallen in love with this luxurious area.

Taylor Swift was brought up in the Paltrow trial when the prosecution asked the "Shakespeare in Love" star if she was friends with the singer-songwriter, but that's not the only tie Swift has to Deer Valley.

In the past, she has rented a home in The Colony at White Pine Canyon, a development in Park City that's touted as a "ski-in/ski-out" ranch. This particular home is known as one of the most expensive in Park City with nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and a guesthouse.

The house is so popular that many other celebrities have stayed there as well.

Justin Bieber has rented out the same home as Swift.

In 2015, he shared a photo of himself on the snow-covered deck of the house, showing off the incredible view.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher divorced in 2013 after eight years of marriage, but before they split, they also spent time in Deer Valley.

The two stayed at the same lush vacation home as Swift and Bieber, located on White Pine Canyon Road.

Larry David, the famed comedian who created hits like "Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has been yet another tenant of this incredible home.

David has also been involved with the Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest, a once-annual event that featured several big-name celebrities and athletes over the years.

Liv Tyler, actress and daughter of Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, has been to Park City numerous times.

She has attended the Sundance Film Festival, but she also has been spotted on Main Street, a legendary shopping spot with national retailers like North Face and Patagonia as well more unique boutiques.

Tyler is additionally one of several stars known to have stayed at the St. Regis, a luxury hotel located in Deer Valley and one that Paltrow herself has frequented.

Nicole Kidman is another actress who has spent time at the St. Regis.

Described as being "tucked within the picturesque Wasatch Mountains," the hotel offers a private ski valet, mountain biking and hiking when the weather permits, an exclusive spa and multiple restaurants on site.

Katie Holmes is another St. Regis visitor, a butler for the hotel claimed in an interview with ABC News.

As he described it, the service is so good for the affluent guests, "We can arrange for you to have dinner on top of a mountain, helicopter the food up and helicopter you up. You are the gatekeeper to whatever you want."

To further paint a picture of the kind of service lodgers can expect, he said, "I had one guest who broke two phones and I had to arrange to find two new ones then meet [the guest] in different places all over. And I had another guest who decided they wanted to get their partner a cowboy hat on Christmas Eve. So we contacted a shop owner and were able to get him to open his store on Christmas Day. Then we picked up the hat, we wrapped it up and we delivered it."

Another fan of this opulent hotel is country star Miranda Lambert.

Not only has she spent leisurely time in Deer Valley, she's also been there on a professional level.

In 2013, Lambert performed at the Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest.

Gwen Stefani is currently married to Blake Shelton.

But before they got together, she was married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale for almost 13 years.

The two were spotted at the Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest in 2008. Stefani was seen cheering on Rossdale as he participated in a skiing competition.

James Caan was known for starring in "The Godfather" and its sequel, but the late actor was also an avid skier.

He and his family moved to a cabin in Park City in 2000 where they stayed for a couple of years.

"It's just really nice up there for the kids. There's a bit of a culture shock, but I have my wife off of Rodeo Drive, which is humongous… For now, it just seems like a real nice, healthy place to be," he said about the move.

"I'm not becoming a Mormon, though," he added. "They've refused me several times."

Three of the famous Kardashian/Jenner sisters — Kim, Kourtney and Kendall — have vacationed at another luxurious location in Deer Valley, Montage Hotels.

While the family has been known to enjoy Park City in general, there was one occasion in 2018 when the three siblings rented a four bedroom residence that, according to the Daily Mail, cost them around $8,000 a night.

Lisa Kudrow once owned a penthouse at the base of Deer Valley, but she sold it in 2017 for $3.6 million.

The "Friends" star's lavish former home had four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as an outdoor hot tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows were featured throughout the penthouse.

Kudrow's home was located within a lodge where some spaces are owned and some are rented out, so in addition to having an incredible view, she also had access to a concierge and a ski valet.

In the '90s, Tony Danza owned a home in Deer Valley. He also had a serious accident while skiing there.

In December 1992, the actor hit a tree while on one of the slopes, and the impact caused him to break six ribs and two vertebrae, and also puncture a lung. He remained in critical condition for weeks, but eventually made a full recovery.

In an interview with Dr. Oz in 2017, Danza explained, "The reason I fell … is because I lost my mother in June, it was the first Christmas and I had her in my mind. So I was thinking about her and I fell and hurt myself."

After the accident, he briefly thought about selling his Deer Valley home, but Danza then "went to see where I got hurt … and then I started to ski, and I spent two and a half weeks up there and refell in love with my house, refell in love with the sport, refell in love with the area."