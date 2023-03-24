The daughter of a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow broke down in tears while testifying Friday in the ski collision trial.

Paltrow, 50, has been sued for $300,000 by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who claims the actress skied into him from behind and left him severely injured at Utah's Deer Valley Resort in 2016.

Shae Sanderson Hareth testified about the changes she saw in her dad's behavior after the accident, including an "awful experience" that occurred between her daughter and Sanderson roughly six years ago.

Hareth explained that her father belittled her daughter while attempting to close the door of her Honda Odyssey as they were taking children to a dance shop. The door wouldn't close, and Hareth's daughter tried to explain to Sanderson that her mom could fix the issue when he screamed at the child.

The oldest daughter of Sanderson claimed the experience "damaged" her dad's relationship with his granddaughter.

"I got in the front door and I looked back at my little, my little daughter, and she's just red cheeked and her tears are streaming down her eyes. And she is just so belittled and made to feel like she's stupid," Hareth recalled on the stand.

"It was so awful. Awful experience," she added. "And I have never known my dad to raise his voice or scream or belittle or do those of things. It was just very uncharacteristic of him."

The jury also heard testimony from Dr. Richard Boehme and Sanderson's son-in-law's brother, Mark Hareth, on Friday.

Paltrow is expected to take the stand before the end of the day. The jury will also hear from Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk and her children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.

During day three of the civil trial, court testimony included Sanderson's middle daughter and more expert witnesses.

Polly Grasham testified about the moment she realized something was "terribly wrong" with her father, about a year or year and a half after the ski collision.

"His processing speeds," she said, were slower and "the effort that it took, definitely when we were in person … I felt like, wow.

"I almost expected drool to be coming out of his mouth because he was not engaged with anyone and had taken himself to a remote corner," Grasham added. That's when she knew something was "terribly wrong."

Later in her testimony, she recalled an incident that occurred between her father and younger sister, Jenny, that left her feeling "terrified."

While helping clean out their grandparents' house, Jenny and Sanderson allegedly got into an argument. Grasham walked into the kitchen to find her dad yelling "f--- you" "over and over again" to Jenny.

"I've never felt scared of my dad," she told Sanderson's attorney, Bob Sykes. "I don’t think I ever received a spanking from my dad. I was terrified."

Paltrow's attorney Steve Owens took time to apologize to Grasham mid-testimony. After returning from a lunch break and a heated cross-examination earlier in the morning, Owens told Grasham, "I need to apologize, I was being an a-- earlier. You love your dad."

However, by the end of the cross-examination, Owens and Grasham were verbally sparring once again. He asked about Grasham's sister Jenny describing Sanderson as "anal-retentive," to which Grasham said, "I'm thinking that word came up with my older sister because I don't even know what anal-retentive means … if you're talking type A? I would not call him anal-retentive, no."

Owens attempted to clarify his words, saying, "It has nothing to do with our butts." Grasham ended her testimony with, "Yeah, let's move on."

Paltrow and Sanderson are in litigation over a 2016 ski collision that left the retired optometrist severely injured, according to a 2019 lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital. Much of the testimony so far comes from doctors speaking on Sanderson's medical condition prior to and following the collision.

Sanderson accused the Goop founder of skiing off after the accident, which left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the lawsuit.

Sanderson originally sued the actress, Deer Valley Resort and an instructor for $3.1 million and claimed he was a victim of a hit-and-run. A judge dismissed the claim, and Deer Valley Resort and the instructor were removed from the lawsuit.

Paltrow has maintained that Sanderson actually skied into her and claims she stuck around until given the OK to leave by a Deer Valley Resort ski instructor. The 50-year-old actress also said in her countersuit that Sanderson previously admitted he didn't have a clear memory of the accident.

The actress is seeking attorneys' fees and $1.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.