Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer questioned plaintiff Terry Sanderson on how he spent time traveling the world while also being a "self-imposed recluse" in the years after the 2016 ski collision.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming the actress skied into him from behind leaving him severely injured and changing his life.

Sanderson, now 76, was labeled a "self-imposed recluse" throughout the trial. His lawyers claimed during opening statements that since the accident, Sanderson had not been able to participate in the activities he loved to do such as wine tasting.

However, during cross-examination Wednesday afternoon, Paltrow's lawyer, Stephen Owens, asked the retired optometrist about his world-wide traveling done in the years after the ski collision. Owens showed the jury a round of photos that included Sanderson on various excursions after the crash – including trips to Peru, Germany, Morocco, scuba diving, zip-lining, bike rides and boat tours.

Sanderson said that his travels were "part of the healing process." He testified, "I was told by several neurologists and cognitive therapists, 'Get back to your routine. As soon you can do that, the better you'll be.'"

"Looking back at that time, I was determined to prove I didn't have any mental issues," he said.

Paltrow and Sanderson's recollection of the accident differs. The actress has claimed that Sanderson skied into her from behind while the retired optometrist testified that Paltrow actually lost control and rammed into him.

During Friday's court proceedings, Paltrow testified that she initially thought "something perverted" was happening when Sanderson's skis came between her own and he allegedly pressed up against her back.

"I was confused at first, and I didn’t know exactly what was happening. It’s a very strange thing to be happening on a ski slope," she recalled. "I froze, and I would say I got very upset a couple seconds later."

Paltrow explained why she initially thought she might have been getting sexually assaulted during questioning by Sanderson's lawyer.

"So that was a quick thought that went through my head when I was trying to reconcile what was happening," Paltrow explained. "Two skis came between my skis forcing my legs apart and then a body pressed against me.

"My brain was trying to make sense of what is happening," she added. "I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?’ My mind was going very, very quickly, and my mind was trying to ascertain what happened."

Paltrow and Sanderson's legal fight is the result of the 2016 ski collision that left Sanderson severely injured, according to a 2019 lawsuit. Jurors have heard testimony from doctors speaking on Sanderson's medical condition prior to and following the collision.

Sanderson accused the Goop founder of skiing off after the accident, which left him with a "permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life," along with emotional distress and disfigurement, according to the suit.

Sanderson originally sued the actress, Deer Valley Resort and an instructor for $3.1 million and claimed he was a victim of a hit-and-run. A judge dismissed the claim, and Deer Valley Resort and the instructor were removed from the lawsuit.

Paltrow has filed a countersuit, claiming that Sanderson previously admitted he did not have a clear memory of the accident. The actress is seeking a judgment for attorneys' fees plus $1.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.