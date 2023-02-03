Gunshots broke out as police in Hood River, Oregon, responded to a call at a home in the scenic vacation town, prompting an hourslong lockdown of schools and businesses Thursday.

The suspect was in a house surrounded by law enforcement as of 2:30 p.m., the Hood River Police Department said, adding that only nearby residents needed to remain indoors.

Officers had responded around 12:40 p.m. to a call about a "dangerous situation" in a residence, the department said. When police tried to make contact, a person in the house fired multiple gunshots. It wasn't immediately clear if he was shooting at the officers.

FLORIDA DRIVE-BY SHOOTING VEHICLE FOUND, POLICE HAVE ‘VERY PROMISING’ LEADS ON SUSPECTS AFTER 11 WOUNDED

Police haven't said if anyone was injured. Multiple agencies were at the home assisting police.

Hood River is a city of about 8,000 on a bluff over the Columbia River, about an hour east of Portland, Oregon. It’s known as a mecca for windsurfing and kiteboarding, wineries, as well as fruit orchards and beautiful scenery in the Columbia River Gorge. It's also near Mount Hood, and many visit the area for winter sports.

The initial law enforcement bulletin about an "active shooter" in the quaint town instead appeared to be a standoff between one person and police. Residents soon returned to normal activities after several hours of a lockdown that sowed fear and confusion in the community.

Staff at the Lone Pine Motel near the suspect's home told KGW-TV that police said they were working to locate a shooter.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearby Dairy Queen employees said the restaurant was shut down, and the area was being evacuated.

The Hood River School District said at about 2 p.m. that lockdowns at nearby schools were lifted because "law enforcement agencies located and surrounded the suspect."