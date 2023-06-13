A shooting in Denver, Colorado, early Tuesday morning left nine victims injured, including three in critical condition, police said.

The shooting came as fans flooded the streets of the city to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first NBA championship Monday night when they defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5, 94-89.

Denver Police said the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market Street resulted in 10 total victims, including a suspect who is in custody.

Most of the victims, including the suspect, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Denver Police PIO Doug Schepman told Fox News the shooting happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. MT.

"Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals," the police department wrote on Twitter.

It is not immediately clear if the individuals were specifically targeted or if there was more than one shooter.

"This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available," the police said.

Police did not say if they are looking for an additional suspect at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Photos and videos online show people gathering in roadway intersections and climbing streetlights to celebrate the victory.