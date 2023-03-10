The Memphis Grizzlies spoke with star player Ja Morant about his off-the-court behavior before Morant was seen on a video appearing to flash a gun while at a nightclub in Colorado.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters before Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors that members of the organization had spoken with their leading scorer prior to the latest incident.

"We have had conversations in the past trying to guide him and help him continue to evolve as a person and a player," Jenkins said of the discussions before the incident in Glendale, Colorado. "Obviously, this came to a head the other day, so we put this process into action."

Memphis announced Saturday that Morant would be away from the team for at least two games after video surfaced in which Morant appeared to display a gun while singing shirtless at a nightclub.

Morant apologized, saying he would take some time away to "get help."

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down," Morant said. "I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

On Wednesday, the Glendale Police Department in Colorado announced it had concluded its investigation into the incident and would not charge anyone with a crime.

"In this case, it should be noted that on the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type," the department said in a press release. "Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint.

"The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located. Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

Following the news, the team said Morant will remain away from the team for at least the next four games, meaning the star will miss six consecutive contests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report