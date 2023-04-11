Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, so his words on potential first-round NBA playoff opponents shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Brooks said he wouldn’t mind facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round with his No. 2-seeded Grizzlies if the Lakers win a play-in tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night.

The winner of that game becomes the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference for the first round and would face Memphis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Specifically, Brooks pointed to arguably the greatest player ever when referencing the Lakers.

"I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron [James] in a seven-game series," Brooks said, via ESPN.

"The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good first-round matchup for us."

NBA SUSPENDS GRIZZLIES' DILLON BROOKS AFTER LEAGUE-LEADING 18TH TECHNICAL FOUL

It was uncharacteristic of James not to be in the hunt for an NBA title last season.

After pulling out eight wins in their last 10 games, including back-to-back victories to end the regular season, James and the Lakers are once again back in the playoffs as long as they secure either the No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the West. They need just one win in the play-in tournament to do so.

That’s expected to be the case with James leading the charge. And given his past with four NBA titles, James wants to make a statement as an underdog in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, finished with a 51-31 record, including an impressive 35-6 record at home. Brooks, who started all 73 games he played for the Grizzlies this season, has contributed to that success with 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

NBA STAR JA MORANT ACCUSED OF THREATENING SHOE SALESMAN IN NEW REPORT: ‘I WAS ACTUALLY AFRAID’

But many NBA fans know Brooks as an instigator. He led the NBA in technical fouls this year with 18, which led to a suspension from the league. Brooks wants to get in his opponents' head, and he has guarded James in the past. In Los Angeles, he even exchanged words with NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe at one point this season.

Brooks is going to be unapologetically blunt even if that means calling out the Lakers and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The Grizzlies will host the No. 7 Western Conference seed Sunday in Memphis.