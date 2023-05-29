In celebration of summer grilling season, cook up these tasty chicken skewers complete with tangy teriyaki and sweet pineapple flavors.

"Once the weather gets warm, isn't everyone looking for quick and easy meals?" said Shawn Gavin, CEO and founder of Slofoodgroup in Sarasota, Florida.

"That's why we came up with these grilled teriyaki chicken and pineapple skewers. They're easy to assemble and cook, and they pack a ton of flavor," he says, noting that to save even more time cooking, you can use store-bought teriyaki sauce instead of making your own. "Though the skewers are enough for a full meal, we suggest pairing them with pita bread or rice," he added.

Get the full recipe below.

Serves 4 skewers

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

For the skewers:

400 grams chicken thighs

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

½ small pineapple, peeled, cored and cut into chunks

1 green pepper, de-seeded and cut into squares

4 spring onions, trimmed and cut into 3-inch sections

For the teriyaki sauce:

4 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1-star anise

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup water

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1. Cut the chicken thighs into cubes and season them with sea salt and pepper; cover and allow them to marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes.

2. In a saucepan, whisk together the sugar, apple cider vinegar, star anise, soy sauce, water, cornstarch and fish sauce; bring to a boil and boil for 2 to 3 minutes or until it thickens; remove from heat and set aside.

3. Build the skewers by alternating pieces of meat, green bell pepper, spring onions and pineapple.

4. Heat the grill to medium heat and cook the skewers for 4 minutes per side; brush with teriyaki sauce on top and grill for 1 to 2 minutes more.

5. Serve warm.

This original recipe is owned by slofoodgroup.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.