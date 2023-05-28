For Memorial Day weekend, lobster is sure to impress.

Consider grilling up these lobster tail kebobs for the crowd you've invited, courtesy of Gerry Speirs, who created the recipe for the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

"Make sure there’s plenty of lemon herb butter to go around," Speirs, owner of foodnessgracious.com notes.

With only a handful of ingredients needed to make — don’t forget the fresh tarragon and rosemary ± these tantalizing kebabs are far more than the sum of their parts.

Get the full recipe below.

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

4 large Maine lobster tails

1 cup ghee or unsalted butter

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

4 wooden or metal barbecue skewers

1. Preheat your grill to high.

2. Using scissors, cut through the shell until you reach the tail.

3. Pierce each lobster tail with a skewer.

4. In a small pot, warm the butter until melted, skimming off any whey that floats to the surface

5. Add the fresh herbs, salt, pepper and lemon juice and mix.

6. Brush each lobster tail with some of the herb butter and then place onto the grill with the cut side facing up.

7. Grill for about 4 minutes, then turn each tail over and grill for another 2-3 minutes.

8. Once the tails are fully cooked, using scissors, cut along the belly and open the shell to expose the meat.

9. Brush generously with the herb butter, making sure to get into all the cracks.

10. Serve with more lemon-herb butter on the side.

This recipe was created by Gerry Speirs of foodnessgracious.com and shared with Fox News Digital.