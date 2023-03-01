Actor Isaiah Washington, best known for his former role on medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," announced his retirement in a scathing social media post Tuesday.

Washington declared that he had "fought the good fight," but the "useful idiots [had] won," as he warned about America turning to socialism and communism.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won," the former Fox Nation host began his Twitter post.

ISAIAH WASHINGTON ON FAITH-BASED FILMS AND HOW HAVING A FAMILY HAS CHANGED HIS CHOICE OF ACTING ROLES

The actor who formerly came out as Trump supporter before later distancing himself from the MAGA movement, decried how race was being used to "divide" society.

"I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic," he revealed.

Washington said he planned to travel across America before it fell into "socialism and then communism."

He ended his message thanking fans for their support and plugging his directorial debut for the film, "Corsicana."

"I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America," he wrote.

‘THE STORY WAS A LIE’: ACTOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON ON INCIDENT THAT GOT HIM FIRED FROM ‘GREY’S ANATOMY'

"Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!" he added.

Fans shared their well-wishes and sadness over the actor leaving the industry.

Actor Dean Cain tweeted a prayer emoji.

"This sucks dude. I get it… but you are needed. Please reconsider," actor Matthew Marsden responded to Washington.

Washington made headlines in 2019 when he announced he was leaving the Democratic Party and supporting President Trump.

At the time Washington said there were "a lot" of closeted conservatives in Hollywood that were afraid to voice their opinions.

"You got a lot of conservative or centric libertarian-minded people that really care about other people but they are terrified to come out of the closet and say anything that's not in line with the Democratic party," Washington explained, urging those in the Hollywood community to speak up.

Since then the actor appears to identify more as a political independent, writing in a January 10, 2021 tweet that he's "done with politics" and "never trusted either party."

