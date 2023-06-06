So let's talk about war. Well, would you rather we do trans? All right, because that's later in the show. War is a great topic. It's so great, in fact, that no one wants to talk about it. It's like bringing up 9/11 at a baby shower. Yeah, that landed – That's proof. So we're sending billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine but you wouldn't know it judging by the press. Because when we spend blood and treasure, someone winds up with that treasure. What if Russia bombs a shipment? I guess we can debate that after World War III. Instead, all we get from the press are competing stories about who's winning or losing and none of it makes sense. And do we care? We love to talk about war in this country. When it's the war on drugs, the war on poverty and so on, but not real war. It's a half a world away. Both sides talk funny. And those slobs on "The View" never talk about it. So I don't get to make fat jokes.

But why is that? Well, war is like a 401K – don't check on it until you cash out. Maybe people will care when our army doesn't have any bullets left. But it's worth pointing out that amidst this silence, there are two men on opposite sides of politics who are actually speaking up, saying that the war's got to end. The moment you say that, of course, though, somebody is going to call you a Putin puppet. To which you should respond, well, you're a puppet of a puppet, and you both have your hands up each other's asses. A year ago, I said that unless you mitigate the war at the start, it becomes background noise like CNN while you're waiting at gate C7. Someone gets it. Here's RFK Jr.

VIDEO OF ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR: My own son Connor joined the Foreign Legion and fought in the Ukraine. And during the Kharkiv offensive, we were told initially that the objective was humanitarian. In recent times, President Biden said that one of our objectives, at least, is regime change of Vladimir Putin. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin validated President Biden's statement by saying that our objective in the Ukraine is to exhaust and degrade the Russian army. That is completely antithetical to a humanitarian mission.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS ‘NO INDICATION’ OF MISUSED UKRAINE FUNDS AFTER MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CALLS FOR AUDIT

So first, I had no idea that his kid went to fight as part of the Foreign Legion. I thought the Legion only existed in Cary Grant movies. Also, a Kennedy fighting somewhere else other than in a bar just doesn't sound right. But that's pretty damn brave fighting in Ukraine, considering you might run into Randi Weingarten. She is there.

But it makes RFK the most important person to listen to. Unlike most, he has more than skin in the game, his own flesh and blood. Although maybe he's biased because he selfishly doesn't want his son to die needlessly. So is he a Putin puppet too? Do you have the guts to say that to him? I don't. And if I don't, you really think someone like "Morning Joe" does? So what are the Dems going to do about RFK Jr? Create another Russian hoax to falsely smear his principled stance? You know, it's funny. These hoaxes, they're like feds at a Trump rally-- they all start to look alike. That's a Democrat running for Prez. Here's a Republican.

VIDEO OF VIVEK RAMASWAMY: What I think we need to do is end the Ukraine war on peaceful terms that, yes, do make some major concessions to Russia, including freezing the current lines of control in a Korean War-style armistice agreement.

ABC'S MARTHA RADDATZ: WHICH UKRAINE REALLY WOULDN'T WANT TO DO.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Which Ukraine wouldn't want to do, and also a permanent commitment not to allow Ukraine to enter NATO. But in return, Russia has to leave its treaty and its joint military agreement with China. That better advances American interests and actually further deters China from going after Taiwan, which I think is a much higher priority for the U.S.

So he wouldn't spend another dime on this war because all it does is push Russia to China. Maybe he's right. All Paul, George and Ringo did, attacking John was push him to Yoko. So what's this mean when two oppositional candidates happen to agree? Well, maybe it's time for the rest of us to listen to this guy.

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If I'm president, I will have that war settled in one day, 24 hours because I'll meet with Putin, I'll meet with Zelenskyy. I want Europe to put up more money. We're spending $170 billion for far away land and they're right next door to that land. Right now, we want to get that more settled. And I'm not talking about the money either. I'm talking about all the lives that are being... the number of people being killed in that war is far greater than you hear.

Exactly. But that's nothing new. Trump hates war for reasons all of us do. It's a waste of young life. And he thinks America should keep its F-16s, which is really crazy am I right? Yet CNN claims that Trump is politicizing the war. Well, duh you **** morons he's running for president. It is politics.

And he's always been like this except thinner and less orange. But he knows the loss of blood and treasure makes no sense if there's another way and I think there was – the people in the know saw this war coming and still it happened. And why is that? Well, you can't speculate, or again, you'll be a Putin puppet. Fact is, two things can be true at once: war is a waste, but a war may be had to be fought. The problem is when a war starts and gets sponsorship, it loses the spotlight. "Gutfeld!" gets preempted for a few days, but then people just want to hear brilliant jokes and analysis from a hot stud again. But we all pay for this. We don't see the bill, so it keeps going. It's like sponsoring a starving child overseas, the one you saw in those ads decades ago. We're sponsoring a war that we never have to see. But if you got a pic of that child that you're sponsoring and say every six months, he's looking more and more grim, you got to ask, what the hell are they doing with the money?

UKRAINE IS READY TO LAUNCH LONG-AWAITED COUNTEROFFENSIVE, ZELENSKYY SAYS

But there is the other truth that when a country invades another country, you got to act against the aggressor even if you know the outcome is going to be awful or invasions will continue. And it's not our country, it's Ukraine's. And you can't tell them not to fight. Except now we're bankrolling the fight and bodies are piling up like a Cuomo-run nursing home. Joke. And now we may be prolonging the agony, just like people who vote for Gavin Newsom. So now it feels less like a war and more like a demolition of an old apartment building to make way for a casino with the people still in it. So is that what this election should be about?

For us, it's about four more years of a mindless, feeble robot programmed by the left with no desire to connect our financial support to thousands of dead Ukrainians. Ten years ago, Joe Biden could find Ukraine on a map. Now he can't find his own front door.

So as long as he stays, the war goes on as he haplessly sits and waits for further instructions from his handlers or the visiting angel to come powder his feet. I'd be happy if a Republican beats Biden to end this war. But if a Democrat does it first, awesome. Because maybe that shows that common sense can cross all lines, even politics. And if you want to fight about it, join the Foreign Legion.