It's Trans Wednesday, although tonight's stories are less about trans than the death of competence. Every week, we're seeing more examples of people using the banner of trans to do insane things. Who can forget Kayla Lemieux, the Canadian shop teacher who had the two biggest glue guns you've ever seen? I was so preoccupied with her story I forgot I owned a fish. R.I.P. Abe.

MALE POWERLIFTER BREAKS WOMEN'S RECORD HELD BY A BIOLOGICAL MALE IN PROTEST OF TRANSGENDER POLICIES

Anyway, the teacher demanded that the school comply with her identity choices, so standards were dropped. Meanwhile, in prisons, violent male felons would identify as women to get into women's jails, basic rules about rapists being bad among women were somehow ignored. In sports, from swimming to skateboarding, men were saying they were women and the door swung open like a pair of untucked balls. Thank you. And now we have a new example trans powerlifter, Anne Andres just set a Canadian women's national record at the Canadian Powerlifting Union's 2023 Western Canadian Championship in Manitoba. Yeah, watch Anne put the man in Manitoba.

Wow. Yeah, She's definitely all women. I mean, check out the pink socks. See, in the world of gender, ideology and gender politics, suddenly embracing the most shallow of stereotypes is to be admired, lipstick. Andres has lifted over 200 pounds more than the second place finisher or maybe it's 200 kilograms. I don't know, because I live in a first world country. But that's girl power made possible by a man.

Andres was thrilled writing on Instagram: "I got every masters record in two unofficial world master records. I don't care about records. I care about being there with my friends." So I don't care about the record, she says, but then mentions she got every masters record and two unofficial world masters records. But hey, it's just gals being gals. I bet they love her. Still evil transphobes don't think trans women should compete against actual women, meaning those rare women who don't have testicles. Riley Gaines, who still resents swimming against a competitor with a built-in rudder, summed it up.

RILEY GAINES: Andres's record is a mediocre lift by a mediocre male powerlifter because the Canadian Powerlifting Union is discriminating against female athletes.

That sounds about right. And as Riley reminded us, Andres once mocked how females bench press.

ANNE ANDRES: Why is women's bench so bad? I mean, standard bench and powerlifting competition for women, I literally don't understand why it's so bad.

RILEY GAINES SLAMS JUSTIN TRUDEAU AFTER TRANS POWERLIFTER SETS UNOFFICIAL WOMEN'S WORLD RECORD

Oh, you know, even as a chick, he can't stop mansplaining. So is Andres just a troll or mentally ill? Who knows? Could be both. Sadly, real women are too scared to speak up because they know they'll be demonized instead, as one female lifter notes: a lot of women drop out rather than compete with Andres. I think we have a picture of one of those female lifters. But that's what this is all about, the new misogyny. Just say you're a woman, and you can humiliate other women in public and without getting canceled. You can boss them around, steal their thunder, mansplain away and get away with it. Now, if I stole a bunch of women's trophies and took off my pants in their locker room, pretty sure I'd be in jail. But if I were to say I'm a woman, I could disrobe next to your daughter, and you can't do ****. Hell, the schools they won't even tell you. And if you find out and register a little dismay, then you're the bigot. But it's not about identity at all. No one cares about trans or non-binary, identify as a couch for all I care. It's actually about power. People love power and attention, and if they see a shortcut to it, they'll take it. They'll use identity to get past obstacles that should have kept them out. It's in power lifting, nuclear power, political power, and even military power.

Meet Sarah Ashton-Cirillo an American trans woman. She enlisted in Ukraine's armed forces, and now they've made her a spokesperson for their military. Here's some of her best work.

SARAH ASHTON-CIRILLO: If you look at Putin's mouth, you'll notice that blood drips from it. He's a vampire carrying out genocide against both Ukrainians and Russians alike. Vlad Putin bathes in the blood of innocent children and enjoys it. And this is why the dictator of the Russian Federation must be deposed.

POWERLIFTER REACTS TO BIOLOGICAL MALE TAKING WOMEN'S NATIONAL RECORD: 'COMPLETELY UNFAIR'.

I don't care how you feel about Putin, but that's **** nuts. Maybe this is what the crazy lady on the plane saw in the back. I wish Putin was a vampire, then we could send Ukraine wooden stakes instead of all of our missiles. Anyway, here's what she said about Russians.

SARAH ASHTON-CIRILLO: Do you know the difference between us and them? Besides fighting under this flag and for freedom on behalf of the people of Ukraine, while the Russians are fighting for tyranny and dictatorship? It's pretty simple. We're human, and those guys most definitely aren't.

I don't know if you know the history of these countries, but a lot of Ukrainians and Russians are related. Ukraine was in Russia. Do you think having that be the face of our ally is a good thing? You think that mattered? Probably didn't.

Like all the other examples, did they just suspend any criteria for competence when hiring her because she was a historic first? See, diversity was supposed to open doors that were previously locked for minorities, but now identity politics is pushing lunatics into government positions. We hear a lot these days about toxic masculinity, yet somehow this toxic masculinity just disappears the moment a boy says he's a girl, even if that boy or man is completely wacko.

I guess to the left, the solution for masculinity is pink socks and some makeup, and it's the real women who got to put up with these boobs.

