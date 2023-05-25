I want to take a trip across the pond to a place called the U.K. It used to stand for United Kingdom, but now it stands for unhinged knuckleheads versus a group of feeble-minded freaks called Just Stop Oil. After seeing them, you'd wish they'd just stopped breathing. You've seen their protest.

They block traffic during rush hour, which makes them as persuasive as Alec Baldwin teaching gun safety because nothing inspires societal change better than acting like a total ****. But last week, when they pulled a traffic stunt, this happened.

Nothing like applauding violence. I agree. A furious motorist steps in to remove the blockade, but did the police side with the working-class guy? The productive member of society who was just trying to get to his job? Or the shiftless imbeciles who haven't been laid since the Thatcher era?

It's amazing. The police cuffed the motorist. Perhaps because he just doesn't have the right politics that would allow him to break the law. If only he were a drag queen racing to the library to read to orphans. But we see this more and more. Here's the hierarchy — the protesters who have all the time in the world yet nowhere to get to are allowed to break the law and impede your life.

And the guy who steps in because the cops won't, well, he's the thug. So a mob of idiots get legal protection. And if you do something about it, the cops will detain you. It's as if the country is run by a family of inbreds.

TOP 15 VIRAL VIDEOS OF ALL TIME

So the problem's obvious: We're supposed to calculate the amount of suffering that goes into harming a protester. But you can't do the same for the suffering caused by the protesters — people who missed job interviews or need to go to a doctor's appointment or need to see a specialist about excessive back hair.

Meanwhile, there's another Brit — oh, you're going to love this — an 18-year-old **** named Mizzy from London who films himself doing actual crimes. So he's like Hunter Biden, but with pants. For example, here's the delightful chap stealing a woman's dog in a park.

VIDEO OF TIKTOKER RUNNING AWAY WITH A WOMAN'S DOG

Yeah. Did I mention he also likes to walk into strangers' homes?

VIDEO OF TIKTOKER WALKING INTO STRANGER'S HOME AND SITTING ON THE COUCH

Hmm. Wow. Great prank. Try that in Texas and he'd have more holes in him than a centipede's bowling ball. He also harasses women, telling them they're going to die.

VIDEO OF TIKTOKER TELLING WOMAN "YOU ARE GOING TO DIE"

And to top it off, he menaces Jews. I mean, what's he trying to do, audition for MSNBC? Now, Mizzy claims he's just a merry prankster trying to be noticed. But with that logic, Jeffrey Dahmer was just auditioning for a spot on "Top Chef." But after two weeks of terrorizing people, he's finally arrested, but frankly, "Rust" moves faster. And so what's his defense? Well, they're pranks, you know, the same way stopping traffic is a protest. He also adds, "I'm a Black male. That's why there's such an uproar," which really means he assumed he could get away with it because he was a Black male. In technical terms, it's called Smollettitis.

But I don't blame him for thinking he's above the law because so many people are — those protesters are. And let's not forget that we saw over 100 days of riots, lootings, assaults, $2 billion in damages, up to 40 people killed, torched precincts and courthouses. But we saw no mass arrests or mass convictions. So many people are above the law, and it's all because we excuse insanity. And now you can do anything because you're fighting oppression even when there is no oppression around.

Like the people blocking traffic, they win because those hard-working people in cars are evil. And if one of those drivers accidentally hits a protester, well, you know who the villain would be. Even if the protester put his own life in danger. And imagine if someone shot that teen when he broke into his house. Who would be the villain then, even if that punk had put his own life in danger?

You and I know. So that's where we are. It's a moral flip where cops cuff a regular Joe, protesters get protection and criminals who film their exploits gain infamy until the public steps in. It's already happened here with Daniel Penny.

Penny saw some nut on the subway threatening innocent people and he stepped in because nobody else would. Now, Penny's been charged with manslaughter for doing the cops' job, just like that motorist did the cops' job. I'm guessing you're going to see more of this, people doing the cops' job. Fact is, activists and criminals alike exploited their human prey for being mostly peaceful. We're nice people, but we are finally seeing what happens when you push these nice people too far. And the responses? Vigilantism? Or is it public service? At this point, who knows? It's just a necessity.