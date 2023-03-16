Let's talk about Stanford. Some call it a college, although now it appears to be little more than a daycare center for brain-dead gas bags. It kicked off last week when the Fifth Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan was invited — remember that word, invited — by the Stanford Law School Federalist Society to give a speech? But when he started, this happened.

JUDGE KYLE DUNCAN: So you've invited me to speak here, and I'm being heckled nonstop, and I'm just asking for an administrator to...

CROWD: She is an administrator.

STANDFORD DEI DEAN SLAMS INVITED FEDERAL JUDGE TO HIS FACE AT CAMPUS EVENT, ASKS IF FREE SPEECH IS ‘WORTH IT’

You know, keep in mind, these aren't kindergartners with poopy pants. These are Stanford Law students with poopy pants, but their dean is worse. A giant sack of poopy pants, if you will.

TIRIEN STEINBACH: I'm uncomfortable because this event is tearing at the fabric of this community that I care about, and I'm here to support... I have to ask myself, and I'm not a cynic to ask this: Is the juice worth the squeeze?... And it's uncomfortable to say this to you as a person, it's uncomfortable to say that for many people here, your work has caused harm.

Oh, shut up. Sorry. Thank you. I'll take it. So she's the victim, or at least playing one, because that's her job, after all. She's Tirien Steinbach, Stanford's associate dean for, you guessed it, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Although it should really be diversity, inclusion and equity, because that would be D.I.E., which is what she wants all successful people to do, die. 'Cause it's all about equity. The idea that no matter how hard you work and how talented you are, you won't and should not get ahead of anyone else. The left is always changing words because we used to call that communism.

To Stanford's credit, the president and law school dean then apologized to the judge for what the judge had called "deeply uncivil behavior by bullies." So guess what happened next? The same students who harassed the judge are now harassing the administrators, they're protesting apologies now. Lucky for me, I never say I'm sorry. I do, though. When Stanford Dean Jenny Martinez left the classroom after a lecture, she found hundreds of students lining the hallway, dressed all in black and wearing masks that said, "counter-speech is free speech."

ELON MUSK, OTHERS RESPOND AFTER PROTESTERS SMASH WINDOWS, HURL EGGS AT CHARLIE KIRK EVENT ON COLLEGE CAMPUS

So what is counter-speech? It's the heckling that drowns out free speech. So their concept of free speech is that no opposing side ever gets to talk. I thought you had to be married for that. But it's like I always say, if somebody calls you a bully, just intimidate them until they shut the ---- up. Anyway, as for Steinbach, the diversity cop, she's likely too dumb for anything else, but the thing is, she still got that job, so she's safe. That's the hilarity of the woke industrial complex, doesn't teach you anything but how to complain about people who are trying to succeed, and no one wants that person in the workplace. So you need to find a job just like Steinbach's to survive, because while students fail in real life, the dean of outrage still makes a pretty penny. Meanwhile, elsewhere in California, Antifa rioted at UC Davis because a conservative, Charlie Kirk, was speaking.

That's a lot of "woahs." Of course, the faculty stood with the anti-speech freaks. Here's the UC Davis chancellor.

GARY MAY: UC Davis stands with our transgender and non-binary Aggies in opposition to this hateful and divisive messaging.

How's this for a divisive message? You're a douche. But he's also scared, he's scared of losing his job, so he has to parent the mob. But once again, we see the ludicrous contradictions, right? Leftists believe speech that makes them uncomfortable is violence, but that the literal violence that they unleash in response, that's free speech. So why do these students go to college anyway? Why go there in the first place? You think they want to succeed in life, but no. No one achieves success as a victim, and that failure just makes them angrier, which feeds into their victimhood. It's a self-perpetuating loop of defeat.

CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY CANCELS TURNING POINT USA EVENT AFTER FIGHTS BREAK OUT BETWEEN PROTESTERS

It's like they want to turn out like Brian Kilmeade, and he's not even here. Rest in peace. I'm kidding, he's alive. God, don't die during the show, Brian. But we're seeing this prescription for failure throughout society.

This D.I.E. BS creates the appearance of progress without actually paying attention to customer needs. They'll say, "Hey, look at our wokeness score. Never mind that this is a bank, and we're collapsing." And that becomes an incentive for weak minds. I mean, you could do a good job, a really good job, and maybe no one notices, or you could display your wokeness and get recognized without having to work at all. It gets worse if a recruiter has to choose between a competent White dude and the only diversity choice left because that pool has already been drained, she's going to hire the diversity leftovers to meet their quota, so companies decline, while those who embrace equity over competence manage to hold on to their job. Just like that dean of equity.

But it's everywhere now, even finance. Silicon Valley Bank probably didn't collapse because of wokeism, but how does wokeism make anybody want to put their money in your bank? How does any of this stuff make anybody more trustworthy? Back in the day, if you opened an account at a bank, they gave you a free toaster. Now it's a lecture on pronouns.

SIGNATURE BANK: The most common pronouns that folks are familiar with are she and he. Probably, you have clients that use they/them as pronouns, they're gender-neutral pronouns on purpose. We talked about folks that are non-binary that intentionally don't identify as male or female, so some of those folks use they/them as their pronouns. Ze is another gender-neutral pronoun, and the other part of that would be hir, spelled H.I.R.

That was Signature Bank, currently in a lot of trouble. So the bad news is, hey, you may lose your house. The good news, when the movers come, you can call them by the appropriate pronoun.