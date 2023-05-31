All right. Recently, ESPN Samantha Ponder expressed support for athletes speaking out against biological men who keep trying to compete with women in sports. You know, the guys who keep putting the meat in swim meet.

CAITLYN JENNER LAUNCHES ‘FAIRNESS FIRST’ PAC TO ‘KEEP BOYS OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS'

Disgusting. Ponder tweeted, "I barely said anything publicly about this issue. And I've had so many people message me, stop me in the street to say thank you and tell me stories about girls who are afraid to speak up for fear of lost employment or being called hateful. It's not hateful to demand fairness in sports for girls." And she's right. That's logical. That's fair. It's based on irrefutable scientific fact. So what happens next? Well, liberals in the media are furious because, well, they're stupid. And what do they do to a woman speaking out against the bullying of women? They bully her of course. Riding in on her broomstick is Nancy Armour, a ghastly sports columnist for USA Today – the official doormat for Americans staying at low-priced hotels. If the La Quinta Inn goes out of business, so does she. The God-awful Armour writes, "Don't be fooled by the people who screech about fairness to cloak their bigotry towards transgender girls and women. This is and always was about hate, fear and ignorance."

Well, if you're talking about her columns, you couldn't be more right. They suck. This broad accuses Ponder of screeching but she's not the one leveling unprovable accusations. It seems to me ol' Nance is projecting like a drive-in theater. How about this gem? "I'm at a loss as to how a transgender woman going to a gynecologist takes anything away from anyone or how it's any of Ponders business."

Yeah, well, the rest of us are wondering why a transgender woman needs to go to a gynecologist. Unless she's suffering from jock itch. I've been there. But it's like a USA Today writer going to see a brain surgeon. What's to operate on? Armour then accuses Ponder of piling on a group that is already amongst the most vulnerable in our society. So, who's she talking about? Men. She's talking about men. See, here's the thought process. All men are evil right up to the moment they decide they're actually women.

SPORTS COLUMNIST CALLS ESPN'S SAM PONDER SUPPORT FOR FAIRNESS IN WOMEN'S SPORTS ‘PLAIN OLD BIGOTRY’

Then suddenly, suddenly, their rights override everybody else's rights. Especially women who have been women the whole damn time. But Nance is a female sportswriter, not a young, superlative athlete – so that might be the problem here. Envy, failure, spite. She's not a winner like they are, and she hates them for it. But I'll bet Armour still considers herself a feminist. And I'm not saying that because she looks like a young Pete Rose.

But most feminists don't try to ruin the careers and lives of other young women. And calling someone a bigot minus any evidence is an attempt to do just that. And so Armour just created a new athletic event-- throwing women under the bus. Hopefully, a man is driving the bus and will skillfully avoid hitting them.

A SEXIST WOULD SAY!

Just making sure you're awake. Accusations of bigotry are a dime a dozen, especially from hacks. But it's not just name-calling, it's actually a serious slander for the accusation carries social stigmas that will follow you online forever. And that's the point, isn't it? That the threat of the smear will scare you into silence, which is what Armour hopes to do to high-level female athletes. Suddenly, pro-women athletes are now redefined as anti-trans. And what happens when you're labeled that? Well, just ask J.K. Rowling, whose life was turned upside down by unhinged, rabid activists. Of course, it's a sign of the weakness in their argument. Rather than debate, they denunciate, they smear.

And when you assert the obvious - that men and women are indeed different and placing bio men among women will be unfair in sports - they will call you a bigot because, well, at least she is a profoundly political, anti-science hack. But screw her and the smears she rode in on. Basic human biology isn't going to change no matter how many cruddy columns Nancy craps out. Terrible writing might be in her DNA, but a Y-chromosome isn't.