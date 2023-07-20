It's another week, another country music star falsely accused of racism. Last week, it was Luke Combs who has a huge hit with a cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 song called Fast Car. I think we have a snippet of the song.

You know, that song really is timeless. Somehow, Combs, though, is a bad guy for renewing interest in Chapman's music and putting a bunch of money in her pocket out of respect for her talent. But he's white and she's black, so it's bad. Now it's Jason Aldean's turn. Now, to be clear, as of last week, I had no idea who Jason Aldean was.

Yeah. It's like... you could get killed if you don't know country music at Fox. Now I know everything about the guy. The story is all over Fox more than Brian Kilmeade. He's a lonely guy, he can't go home. The CMT Network, which used to stand for country music television, now stands for cowards, morons and twerp's because they... You should have seen the original acronym. CMT? Think about it. They pulled the video for Aldean's latest single "Try That in a Small Town." If you haven't seen that yet, here it is again.

Musician Sheryl Crow called the song "not American or small town-like. It's just lame." Well, that's not nice of her, but she should know. Here's her singing at a recent concert.

Those hormone blockers really work. But it doesn't really matter. The controversy is already backfiring. The song is number one on iTunes, and CMT is as popular with its fan base as a warm can of Bud Light. I know, huh? He never gets old. And now even I'm talking about it and the last time I listened to any country music, I was doing blow in a Bass Pro bathroom with Larry Gatlin. It was a long time ago. But it's the Streisand effect. When you tell people they can't see or hear something, they want to know what you're so afraid of. They want to make up their minds for themselves. You know, like adults in this country had been doing for years until this bag of used **** called the Modern Progressives came along. I probably should… Probably should have said new ****. But none of this is... None of this is about a song or an artist or a genre. It's about who is allowed to speak their mind in 2023 America.

The modern left's first impulse is always censorship, which is more anti-American than putting pineapple on pizza. So why is this song a target? Because it's anti-crime. And to a liberal, being anti-crime is anti-Black. That linkage alone is racist. But it's now a solid belief among progressives. If you redefine violence as mostly peaceful social justice, then rejecting violence makes you the enemy because crime equals blacks among liberals and the media. And now we're here where songs about riots receive more condemnation from politicians than the actual riots did. Racist libs took it personally because the video featured the George Floyd riots, something they embraced. Aldean's point being that in small towns people get touchy when you set fire to their businesses and try to kill them.

Right now what a bunch of squares. And apparently, it's racist because Aldean filmed the video by a courthouse where a young Black man was launched in 1927. Almost a century ago, the same year Joe Biden got his first letter from AARP. It's funny, they call themselves progressives, right? But they spend more time looking in the rearview mirror than I do when I have a hitchhiker in my trunk.

So how much you want to bet Aldean had no idea about that? How much you want to bet that nearly all of the people claiming he should have known didn't have an idea about it either. The media knows nothing, so libs will blame Aldean for something that happened before his grandparents were born. But they won't blame Antifa or BLM for anything that happened during the riots. You know what else was filmed in front of that courthouse? Hannah Montana The Movie. It's Kilmeade's favorite. Nothing says White privilege like her father, Billy Ray's mullet.

So, libs, if you claim that opposing crime is racist, you're assuming that criminals are all one race. Which is, guess what? Racist? Aldean addressed the controversy, tweeting, "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race. There isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage," but that doesn't matter.

In the race-obsessed, racist world of modern liberals, they call it a dog whistle. Yet they're the only ones that can hear it. Guess that makes them the dogs. No wonder they poop outdoors.