Greg Gutfeld discussed how the FBI has a list of slang words that are deemed a sign of "extremism" and how Americans can now be guilty by word association on "Gutfeld!"

Happy Tuesday, everyone. So I'm America's bad boy. Everyone already knows that I'm dangerous. Yeah, the laugh. I'm the Jim Morrison of talk show hosts and Kudlow's my backdoor man. But, you know, you might be dangerous, too, according to the FBI. And you don't even have to be an angry parent at a school board meeting.

You just have to use words. Yeah, it turns out new FBI documents released this week through a FOIA request revealed the bureau uses Internet slang to seek out violent extremism online. It's a mix of odd terms now linked to, quote, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism.

Words like "based," "larping" and "red pill." In other words, they're terms that could be used in a context that don't relate at all to race or extremist views. For example, they define based as someone who's converted to racist ideology. So I guess they must be keeping a close eye on Joy Reid right? But really doesn't "based" mean you are based in facts? You're grounded in logic, not wokeness. Perhaps that's why it's being targeted. Then you got LARPing, which stands for live action role play.

You know those nerds who dress up as knights and wizards until a jock walking through the park stuffs them in a trash can. But the FBI says LARPing is a term used by extremists to accuse others of not being as extreme. And I get it. My old manager at medieval times used to accuse me of it when I wouldn't wear a codpiece in his hot tub. Then there's red pilled. The term obviously came from the classic film The Matrix, but now it's a metaphor for seeing behind the curtain and uncovering reality. But now becoming red pilled indicates the adoption of racist, anti-Semitic or fascist beliefs. So how did they get there? I don't know. But I guess it's a good thing that I got red pilled way back when. And it wasn't from the matrix. But the facts of life.

The greatest moment in television history. Gail is going to die. And she did, because that's a fact of life. How could that not change you? It changed me. But you could see the danger here, right? Sure. There's extremists out there who might say they've been red pilled, but some of them also play soccer. It's the mistake the media loves to play, and now the FBI does, too. They now define threats by the weakest of connections. So now you're guilty by word association.

Maybe that's why Biden can't pronounce anything. Speaking of Joe, is it me or has the Biden administration replaced the role of Charmin in the White House bathroom with the Constitution, the only rights citizens have these days are those that aren't in the Constitution. I can't own a gun in New York, but I can identify as a chick and run naked through a Lucille Roberts locker room. And I have. Another part of the FBI document refers to keeping an eye on incels, which is short for involuntarily celibate. If you don't know what that is, there's your answer.

Yeah, but a bunch of the FBI's incel terminology words are actually just slang. For example, Chad. The FBI calls it the idealized version of a male who is very successful at getting romantic and sexual attention from women. So that's one of the get Greg to me. But if you're a shy dude making fun of Chad's, you could end up on a watch list. So just to be safe, don't mock hanging Chads, the country Chad or Fox senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

Seriously, don't let his calm demeanor fool you. I once saw him debone a dolphin with a violin bow. No reason for it, really. The feds also flag a word called looksmaxing, which is defined as the process of self-improvement with the intent to become more attractive. Well, the cast of The View is safe. But how is this? How is this bad? Improving yourself to find a mate. Everyone does that. Even Jesse had hair from his back put on his head. So what is the message here?

Well, it's don't message anything from now on. You're like a mafia don scribbling notes on torn paper to be eaten later by a starved underling. It's sad, really. It's almost like the FBI made its own excuse to spy on everyone. And not just Trump. But it's sadder still that another group you once looked up to turns out to be kind of lame. You know, first it was the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and now it's the FBI. I mean, I remember when you were a kid working for the FBI sounded cool.

I mean, they had TV shows and movies about it at from Zimbalist Junior. But what if that was all BS and it was always about invasive targeting informants, setups, creating criminals out of misguided fantasists? I hope I'm wrong. I mean, maybe the new FBI is secretly based and larping until the chads get lost. Now, that would be a red pill.