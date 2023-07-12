Good to see you all. So, an army of seven nations can't stop his Trump frustrations. Former rock star Jack White just got pissy over people being polite to the former prez. And since his music has been selling about as well as a Hunter Biden painting, White decided to make headlines the old-fashioned way by reminding people that you are evil if you ever shake Trump's hand. The disgruntled grunter wrote on Instagram, "Anybody who normalizes or treats this disgusting, fascist, racist con man, disgusting piece of *** Trump with any level of respect, is also disgusting in my book. And that's you, Joe Rogan. You Mel Gibson. You Mark Wahlberg, You Guy Fieri." Guy Fieri! He went there.

To punctuate his keen analysis, White included pictures of these evil celebrities at Saturday's UFC event, mingling and shaking hands with evil Trump. Gibson, Wahlberg, Fieri, Rogan...It sounds like he's listing people way more successful than him. By the way, the Gibson photo is actually from 2021, as if that matters, because then White added, "This is a statement from me, not a discussion or debate."

Well, I'm glad he cleared that up. I was just about to invite him to my book club. Well, too bad, Jack, because you are a big phony. You sung at Loretta Lynn's funeral and she endorsed Trump. So knock it off. And debate is kind of what we do here in the good ole US of A you pale pud-pulling piss ant. It was alliterative. But what a typical left-winger – all he cares about is Trump while people beat each other up in cages for money. So what were Rogan and Wahlberg supposed to do anyway? Tackle Trump to the ground and try to peel back his orange devil mask? Maybe that's what Jack White would do. He doesn't seem like a people person. This was his reaction when he realized, "Take me out to the ball game" is more popular than anything he's ever written.

By the looks on his face, he appears to have mistaken his seat for a porta-potty. But none of this bothers me. And it doesn't bother you. Who cares what White thinks anyway? This is a monologue merely to remind you that only stupid people still use the phrase "normalize." By shaking Trump's hands you "normalize Trump." Nearly 80 million people voted for that guy. Some of them were once your fans. He's our 45th president. You can't get much more normalized than that these days. But with these whiny stars, it's always about normalizing and weaponizing, but rarely ever civilizing. I mean, going after Guy Fieri? He's like the nicest guy in the world.

DONALD TRUMP RECEIVES CHEERS AT UFC 290 DURING APPEARANCE WITH DANA WHITE

Sure, he's got hair like a lesbian firefighter. Well, it's true. But he raised over $25 million bucks to help restaurant workers during the pandemic. And Mark Wahlberg, everybody knows he's an active supporter of veterans charities. But more important, he led the funky bunch-- that brought tame rap music and abs to millions of preteens who needed it badly. But Wahlberg lost cool points for being too nice to Trump. But again, that's Jack White's problem.

Again, you see how intensely some children have been broken by Trump. So much so that being civil in public becomes an evil endorsement. I once held the door open for Brian Kilmeade. It doesn't mean I don't hate him but it shows you that White isn't interested in solutions. Rather, he's part of the problem. A recent study claims nasty politics haven't been higher since the Civil War, which is kind of funny since they said that first under Trump and blamed him for it but now it's worse under a Democrat. So what does that tell you? Well, that it never was about Trump.

TRUMP ROUNDLY BOOED BY WORLD SERIES CROWD AS FANS YELL ‘LOCK HIM UP’

It was the overwrought response to him. Like this dweeb now, you could call it White supremacy, Jack White supremacy. I know clever, huh? Elites who felt so superior to those deplorables who won in 2016 that they had to weaponize their celebrity to marginalize these Trumpers. They normalized degradation to millions, which is what Hitler did. See, I can be a liberal, too. But even if you don't respect the man in office, you're allowed to respect the office of the president. It's all part of growing up. For example, I still respect the office of President, even though Joe Biden keeps forgetting he's in it. Hey, remember the time Joe tried to shake hands with me?

VIDEO OF BIDEN SHAKING HANDS WITH THE AIR

Well, at least I was there in spirit. So, Jack, quit acting like a mean girl and get back to the music. I just heard some of your more recent stuff.

EDITED VIDEO OF JACK WHITE'S PERFORMANCE

Better than his older stuff!