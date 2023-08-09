Happy Tuesday, everyone. So tonight we pose the question: Should we kill all White people?

Well, that is something. So as I was saying, should we kill all White people? It seems crazy, but hear this man out. The man jumping up and down is Julius Malema at a rally for a South African political party called the Economic Freedom Fighters. Malema led nearly 100,000 people in this chant.

VIDEO OF JULIUS MALEMA: Kill the Boer! The farmer. Kill the Boer! The farmer.

Hmm "Kill the Boer" that's spelled boer. At first, I thought they meant bore and I thought, what do they have against this guy?

PICTURE OF BRIAN KILMEADE

I mean, I get it. But then I thought it was the animal boar and I thought it was an attack on this!

PICTURE OF JOY BEHAR

But no, "Kill the Boer" is actually a song dating back to the fight against South Africa's racist apartheid system, which ended in the early 90s. The Boer in the song are White South African farmers of European descent. We call them White people. Here are some examples.

Now he's talking about killing White people. Now, I mean, if I were Tom Shillue, I'd be canceling that gig in Cape Town, A.S.A.P. Obviously saying kill the White people is pretty bad at a political rally. And it really tanked when I said it as one lucky guy on "Outnumbered." But he even did a little machine gun sound. So you don't think he meant kill them with kindness? Here's South African Elon Musk tweeting about it. "They are openly pushing for genocide of White people in South Africa." Then he asked South Africa's president, "Why do you say nothing?" But then Malema later shot back, not literally anyway.

VIDEO OF JULIUS MALEMA: I will sing this song as in when I feel like. It's not my song. It's a struggle song. Why must I educate Elon Musk? He looks like an illiterate. The only thing that protects him is his White skin.

Oh, that's exactly what you should say when you're trying to prove you're not racist, right? Musk's White skin protects him. But from what? Certainly not UV rays. He's so pasty he makes Gwyneth Paltrow look like Serena Williams. I know. And you just got done talking about killing Whites. So I think you mean bullets. Actually "Kill the Boer" is literally precise. An example of a figurative phrase, however, would be "These war thongs are killing me," and they do believe me. Of course, when Elon Musk says something, liberals must oppose it. If they were lost in the desert and he brought water, they'd complain it was in a plastic bottle.

So Malema is getting plenty of help from American journalists who hate White people almost as much as he does, even though most of them are whiter than a mayonnaise sandwich. According to The New York Times, "Despite the words, the song should not be taken as a literal call to violence, according to Mr. Malema and veterans and historians of the anti-apartheid struggle. It's been around for decades. One of many battle cries of the anti-apartheid movement that remain a defining feature of the country's political culture." But other defining features of South Africa include some of the world's highest rates of murder, assault and robbery. Take that, Chicago. South Africa probably has better pizza, too. But did you catch that? At the top? "Despite the words?" Don't you just love it?

SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICAL LEADER CALLS FOR VIOLENCE AGAINST WHITE CITIZENS AT RALLY: ‘KILL THE BOER, THE FARMER’

Libs will assume the worst possible interpretation of anything you or I will say. But "Kill White people" isn't supposed to be taken literally. The people who say law and order is a dog whistle who invented micro-aggressions and trigger warnings now give "Kill White people" a pass. That makes as much sense as Kamala Harris talking to kids about space. Despite the words, if someone chants three words and one of them is kill, run for your life. If you're wondering what does he mean by that, you're a moron. A soon-to-be-dead moron. So the song apparently isn't racist because, you know, it's been around for a long time. How exactly does that work? Does that go for Dixie too? Or Cotton Joe or Jimmy Crack corn? Even an old song can inspire homicide.

The Times also says Malema, "thrives on provocation." Apparently, the line between provocation and hate speech is as funny as Sarah Silverman's armpits. But only if the target, however, of course, is someone they hate. Keep in mind, the media accused Jason Aldean of racism for warning rioters and looters not to try that in a small town. He wasn't the one saying Black people are all violent criminals, though, his critics made that assumption. A lot of the Antifa rioters are skinny Whites. I thought of joining them just to lose a few pounds. Also Luke Combs was accused of racism for doing a cover of a Black woman's song from the 80s. How dare he be a Tracy Chapman fan. Doesn't he know that he's White? So the media claims innocuous statements are racist dog whistles, yet advocating the death of one race? That gets a pass. Apparently, everything is racist except for singing about killing Whites.

It explains why some riots are mostly peaceful when dozens die and others are insurrections in which the only person killed is an unarmed insurrectionist. So once again, it's the idea that when we only see groups, we exempt total groups from behavior that we demand from others. Individuals. "Kill the Boers?" Accept it. "Try That in a Small Town?" Racist. George Floyd riots? Accepted. January 6? Worst thing ever. 7-Eleven clerk clobbering a thief? Arrest. Violent mobs in cities? Exempt. And don't call them violent mobs. That's offensive to violent mobs and future Democrat voters. So what's the lesson?

If the left believes racism only applies to groups of people they don't like then the only racism that exists is theirs. And the racism they accuse others of is just a tool they use that the media happily empowers. Because when you think about it, they can't really see racism because if they did, they'd have to remove every damn mirror in their house.

