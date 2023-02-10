The mayor of Green Bay, Wisconsin, cast a tie-breaking vote against a policy that would allow only the United States, Wisconsin, Green Bay and POW flags to fly outside government buildings, slamming the proposal as "backward-looking."

Mayor Eric Genrich, a Democrat, broke the Common Council's 6-6 tie during a meeting on Feb. 7, striking down the proposed policy which would limit the flags flown outside city hall and other city buildings to the U.S. flag, the state and city flags and the POW/MIA flag.

The policy was proposed after the gay pride flag was flown outside city hall last year, sparking fierce debate among residents.

Genrich openly opposed the proposed flag policy and reportedly threatened the council that he would veto it if it was adopted, NBC26 reported.

He argued that limiting the flags to the American, city and POW flags outside government buildings "represents really a retrograde, backward-looking view of our community," adding,"I just don't have any time or tolerance for it."

Alderman Chris Wery, who proposed the policy, said that he did so to ensure residents were equally represented outside government buildings.

"What's more fair and equal than playing no favorites?" Wery said, according to NBC26. "What is more fair and equal, playing no favorites with our flagpole? That's equality for all right there."

Members of the LGBTQ+ community who joined the meeting called the proposal "fundamentally inhumane and immoral."

"We need our flag to fly as an indication that we are safe and valued members of this community," one resident said.

Genrich's office did not immediately respond to Fox News's request for comment.

The debate surrounding which flags to fly outside city buildings is not exclusive to the Badger State. This week, a California beach community voted to reverse its decision to fly the gay pride flag in front of government buildings two years after the city council unanimously voted in favor of the move. The Huntington Beach community will now only permit a select group of flags to be flown outside government buildings.