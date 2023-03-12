Great Britain’s World Baseball Classic team faced ridicule on social media Saturday as the team faced off against the United States.

Fans watching the World Baseball Classic were perplexed by Great Britain’s font choice on their uniforms. The placement of their lettering also drew bewilderment. Great Britain was split down the middle.

"GR" was on the players’ right side and "EAT" on the left side. Below that, "BRI" was on the right side and "TAIN" was on the left side.

The internet remained undefeated with its roasting of the jerseys.

Meanwhile, there was a game being played at Chase Field. Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run and Nolan Arenado added two RBI on three hits, and the U.S. won the game 6-2.

The U.S. grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third inning after bouncing back from a Trayce Thompson home run. Schwarber’s home run came in the fourth inning, and it landed in the swimming pool.

Adam Wainwright picked up the wing after locking it down following the Thompson home run. He lasted four innings allowing one run on five hits and struck out five batters. He credited the fans for showing up for the game and bringing and exciting atmosphere.

"I thought it was probably the most exciting game I’ve pitched in a long time, honestly," Wainwright said, via MLB.com. "I mean, it was so fun. Crowd was rocking early, we had the ‘U-S-A’ chant going."

It was the first game for the U.S. in pool play. The team is playing in Pool C with Colombia, Canada and Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.