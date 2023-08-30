Country star Granger Smith took a "keepsake" photo while performing for fans at his final show on Saturday and shared the "real reason" why he is leaving the music world behind to pursue Christian ministry.

"I took this pic on Saturday- a keepsake from my last show as a touring musician," the 43-year-old singer wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "It’s been such a privilege to claim that job title for so many years!"

He continued, "Let’s be clear. This is not retirement. That would mean I’m quitting work altogether. It’s also not because I’m burned out or unwell or sick or heartbroken or grieving. I am more at peace and more free than any other time of my life. It’s not for any of those reasons."

Quoting a parable from Matthew 13:44, he explained the "real reason" he is joining the ministry.

"The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field, which a man found and covered up. Then in his joy he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field," the parable said.

He said the "real reason" he is leaving country music is because "knowing Jesus" and telling others about him is the "treasure of my life. And I want you to know this, so you can have Him as your treasure too."

The "Hate You Like I Love You" singer said he did not want a career "based upon building a name for myself to get in the way" of his ministry work, "no matter what kind of popularity or career I’ve gained."

Smith added, "There is not another #1 song I can write, album I can release, sold out concert I can perform, that is more important than this."

He said he does not want his name to be known, "instead I want to proclaim the name of Christ! The one that has washed me clean, the one that has freed me from my shame and my guilt. The one that gave me a new heart. I want Him to be known! And I want to know Him more. That is the real reason I’m leaving music touring."

Smith added, "I hope to see y’all soon on a new kind of stage."

In a video announcement in April, Smith explained he had felt a "strong desire" to pursue ministry, explaining he would be serving his local church outside of Austin, Texas.

He wrote at the time that his final show would mark the "end of the longest era in my life" after 24 years of touring.

He said he was "so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter," adding that he just wants to "glorify God the best way that I can. I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps. Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose."

Smith’s final tour was called "Like a River," in honor of his 3-year-old son River who died in 2019 after he got through the gate around the family’s swimming pool at their home in Texas and fell in. Smith and his wife Amber Bartlett are parents to three other children: London, 11, Lincoln, 9, and Maverick, 2.

In April, the "Give a Boy a Baseball" singer told Fox News Digital that he felt relieved after making the announcement he was joining the ministry.

"For the last few years, a handful of people had known that [I was] probably leaving country music," he said at the time, adding, "It’s difficult to get on stage in different environments, in different cities and play music for people knowing, as I’m looking into their eyes, that I’m probably going to tell them in a few months that I’m not doing this anymore. That’s a difficult way to live. And so, there’s a big sense of relief now that I’ve told everyone."

The star admitted that for a while, he yearned for a new sense of purpose. Eager to devote himself to his faith, Smith is currently working toward a master’s degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. While some in Smith’s circle encouraged him to share his faith through song, Smith felt it was not enough.

"I wrestled with the idea for a long time that this doesn’t feel right," Smith admitted. "A lot of people will probably think, ‘Why don’t you just sing country music, but talk about God on the stage?’ Or, ‘Why don’t you sing a couple of hymns on the stage? And that fixes everything.’ I wrestled with that for a couple of years.… A lot of pastors and preachers told me, ‘Country music is your ministry, brother. You’re in a dark world. You’re bringing light to a dark world. You’re going into bars and stages where people might not have heard the message of Christ, and you get to speak it – that is your ministry.’"

While he said he understood that perspective, he felt he needed to stop "glorifying myself."

"I was seeking praise from people. And by doing that, it doesn’t matter if I was proclaiming Christ, because I was doing it the wrong way," Smith said. "I was proclaiming Christ from a self-exalting platform. And that was the contradiction I finally had to come to terms with. I might have a stage down the road, but right now I need to completely surrender that and give it over to God."