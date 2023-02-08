A Grammy Award seat filler is spilling all the tea on Ben and Jen's viral moment on Sunday night.

AlmostAnna on TikTok uploaded a video on Tuesday to detail her night sitting next to Ben Affleck during the 65th annual award show.

During the video, Anna addressed the internet's discussion about how Affleck, who was in attendance with his wife Jennifer Lopez, looked unhappy to be at the event — but that wasn't how she perceived their encounters.

Anna shared that the couple was "super lovey-dovey" the whole night with "their hands always intertwined," noting that Affleck's irritated look captured during the award show was not due to a fight they had.

At one point, she shared that: "JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my God, Honey, look at this meme circulating about you.'"

"He was like, ‘Oh God, this again.’ Like he knew during the performance that he was a meme and chose not to change his expression," she added of Affleck, whose expressions have had a history of becoming memes.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck is "not fazed" by what the internet says about him.

"Jen and Ben are both aware of the memes of Ben circulating," the source told the outlet. "She had shown him a few photos that night and he just brushed it off. He is not fazed by what the internet has to say about him. They are not paying too much attention to them. Jen actually thinks some of the memes are funny."

According to the TikTok user, the couple left the event early. She did note that despite one of her "favorite" movies being "Good Will Hunting," Affleck "did not look happy," so she avoided introducing herself to the star.

Anna was a guest on the "Cliffo & Bronte" podcast where she also explained how "well-aware" Ben and Jen were of the viral moment during the show, and she was "sending it to her friends."

She explained that her and her fellow seat filler, Jake, took Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's seat, and before he took a break from the table, Johnson said, "You better not talk to them," as a joke, Anna explained.

Lopez was on hand to present the award for best pop vocal album to Harry Styles during the ceremony.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck's lackadaisical attitude was not out of apathy, but in fact, exhaustion, as the actor has been "very busy working on several projects" and simply was "feeling tired."

Social media was set on fire upon seeing Affleck appearing less than enthusiastic next to JLo at the star-studded affair.

"Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin," Philip Lewis tweeted.

"Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall," another user wrote. "Appreciate Ben Affleck's commitment to always being absolutely miserable," one Twitter user said.

Lopez took to Instagram after the Grammy Awards to share a video compilation showing off the gorgeous blue Gucci gown she wore to the event.

"Always the best time with my love, my husband," Lopez captioned the series where Affleck was seen going in for a quick kiss.

