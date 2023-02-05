Grammy night 2023 kicked off with a wild start on the red carpet Sunday at the Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Country music star Ashley McBryde stepped out in a black strapless gown with a plunging neckline to reveal her arsenal of tattoos.

Bebe Rexha played on the revealing theme by wearing a halter neckline with a daring keyhole design across her chest in a trendy bubblegum pink color.

GRAMMYS 2023: BEYONCE SETS A RECORD, SHANIA TWAIN PRESENTING AND LUKE COMBS TO PERFORM

Lizzo, who is nominated for a total of five Grammy awards, kept covered up wearing a bright orange gown covered in floral appliques.

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON JOKE THEY HAVE THE $17 BILLION SECRET TO SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

The "Truth Hurts" singer revealed a structured corset bodice underneath with a long skirt to match.

She added a pair of matching sheer fingerless gloves to complete her secretive ensemble.

Shania Twain went all out for the big night and rocked a glittering Harris Reed suit with a massive black-and-white polka dot print.

Brandi Carlile stayed true to her chic and simple style with a Versace suit and a pop of pink with a silky shirt.

This year, the awards show will air on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Former "Daily Show" host, Trevor Noah, is set to emcee the show.