The 65th Grammy Awards featured star-studded performances Sunday night in Los Angeles from artists like Luke Combs, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and a salute to 50 years of hip hop with legends such as RUN-DMC, Queen Latifah and Busta Rhymes.
Some serious hardware was also handed out to music’s biggest stars, including Bonnie Raitt who called it "unreal" that she won Song of the Year for "Just Like That," Lizzo, who went home with Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," and Harry Styles who won Album of the Year for "Harry's House."
Beyoncé also broke the record for most Grammy wins for an artist.
Here’s the list of the night’s top winners:
BEYONCE MAKES GRAMMY HISTORY, BREAKING ALL-TIME WIN RECORD
The Associated Press contributed to this report