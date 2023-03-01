Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R., accused President Biden of prioritizing politics over people in his handling of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Youngkin urged the president to visit the residents affected by the disaster on "America's Newsroom," encouraging him to "show up" for the Americans that need it most.

"He should go to Ohio," Youngkin told Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer Wednesday.

"When there is Americans in need, and they're in need of leadership, our president should show up, and what he's demonstrating is he's going to choose politics over people."

Biden paid a visit to Virginia Beach on Tuesday, delivering remarks on affordable health care and again criticizing "MAGA Republicans."

"There are an awful lot of really good Republicans, but the MAGA Republicans are a different breed of cat. Now, they're not bad or good, they're just very different. There's kind of like, in my view, sort of two Republican parties," said Biden.

Critics have been quick to point out the president should visit East Palestine, Ohio, nearly one month after the Northfolk Southern train derailment, as health concerns continue to mount in wake of the controlled chemical burn.

Youngkin noted that although he understands Biden's visit to Virginia, given how the state is "rocking and rolling," residents in East Palestine are in dire need of real leadership.

"You have to lead when you're president, and he is a follower," Youngkin said. "And unfortunately, the Ohio situation particularly screams for leadership. He has not done it."

The president does not currently have plans to visit East Palestine.

"The challenge we've got is Joe Biden would rather try to divide us as a nation and try to put people in this box or that box as opposed to right now, bring us together and recognize that we have to have unity against China," Youngkin said.

"That's what Chuck Schumer said. We, in fact, need unity on the border because we must fix this border, and it's a national security crisis where we're seeing not only people's lives put in jeopardy, but we're seeing the free flow of fentanyl poisoning people all over America."

Residents in East Palestine have complained of various symptoms they speculate could be a result of the derailment.

EPA administrator Michael Regan urged children to stay out of creeks and streams since cleanup efforts are still underway.