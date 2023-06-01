Gov. Kay Ivey, R-Ala., shared a fiery Tweet with ESPN to "fix" their wording of her new legislation that bans biological men from competing in women's sports.

ESPN originally reported on Tuesday that "Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Tuesday that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college."

The Republican governor quickly hit back at the sports outlet. "Let me fix that, @espn," she wrote in a post Tuesday, changing the wording from "transgender women" to "biological men."

"Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Tuesday that will ban biological MEN from playing on FEMALE sports teams in college," the governor wrote in a response.

On Tuesday, Ivey signed a law prohibiting biological males from competing on female sports teams at Alabama colleges, after previously barring biological boys in K-12 schools from playing in girls sports in 2021.

"Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls' sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple," Ivey said in a statement after signing the bill into law.

Aide from Alabama, twenty other states currently have restrictions in place on biological men competing women's sports.

