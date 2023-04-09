Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., had some political advice for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., on Sunday during MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki" and said he should "pack up and wait a few years" before challenging former president Donald Trump.

MSNBC host Jen Psaki asked Newsom what DeSantis' political path is going forward and if he should be "running away from criticizing Trump."

"He's going to get rolled by Trump. Trump is just going to roll him. Thumped. I, honestly, if I were offering political advice, I would tell him to pack it up and wait a few years and actually do some of the hard work, which actually includes governing, not just identity and culture war," he said.

Newsom said DeSantis should address "insurance issues" in addition to "cost issues" and work on expanding Medicaid.

"These are very familiar, I’m very humbled by all of this. I understand the systemic trouble, I’m the first to acknowledge it. I am my own worst critic, I’d be working on some of those basic things, I'd expand Medicaid on the backs of folks out there that need preventative care," he added.

Newsom said he would also be focusing on the environment and "Mother Nature."

"This is a serious moment in American history, world history. I hope he would start to focus on some of those issues, that would be my advice. Come back as a more season capable leader with a little humility. Which by the way, he could use little of," Newsom continued.

The California governor said he was "not a fan" of Gov. DeSantis earlier in the interview as Psaki deemed DeSantis' recent statements made by the Florida governor "hugely problematic."

Newsom also stated that he thought DeSantis looked "weak."

"He just looked weak, weakness masquerading as strength," he said.

DeSantis has yet to announce a bid for the presidency. So far, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson have decided to challenge Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary election.

Newsom recently spoke to a group of students, faculty and community members at the New College of Florida about DeSantis' decision to appoint six conservative board members.

"I’m crawling out of my skin for you," Newsom said. "I want you to know you're not alone. You matter."

"Fifty years of progress, 50 years on voting rights, on civil rights, LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, contraceptive rights, all of that at threat, state after state, led by your state and your governor with a zest for demonization and othering people." Newsom said. "He has one thing that is common with everything he’s doing - bullying and intimidating vulnerable communities. You're not only on the right side of history, you have something he’ll never have - moral authority."

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.