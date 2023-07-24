Reality television stars are used to the scandal and bombshell moments when a camera crew is present. However, for some families, they have faced off-screen scandals.

Since "Jon & Kate Plus 8" ended their show in 2009, there have been a series of scandals, including estrangements and rumored abuse, that has eclipsed their original popularity.

Todd and Julie Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison last year after a jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, in addition to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, put their life on display on "The Osbournes" in the early 2000s. Since then, both the Black Sabbath rocker and Sharon have had health scares, with the British rocker undergoing a "life-altering" surgery in 2022.

Here's a look at the off-screen bombshells and scandals that didn't appear in some families' reality TV shows.

"Jon & Kate Plus 8" ended their show in 2009, the same year the couple filed for divorce.

Since the show's 11-season run showcasing the Gosselin family and how they navigated life with one set of twins and one set of sextuplets, the family has run into conflict, with the latest being abuse and violent threat allegations.

Kate responded to her son Collin's abuse allegations, claiming he has had "multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years."

"I have never wanted to have to do this, but I feel I have been backed into a corner and left with no choice. Although it saddens me to do so, I need to speak out now," Kate said in a statement to People magazine on Friday.

"My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs. The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts – this one involving his use of a weapon," she continued in part.

"Fast forward to the present day, and following Jon’s removal of Collin from treatment, my son’s unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah and others around him," she concluded.

One of the Gosselin daughters, Mady, recently accused her brother Collin of "physically" threatening the family after his bombshell interview for Vice’s "Dark Side of the 2000s" dropped.

The Gosselin twin’s comments come after Collin recently pinned abuse allegations against their mother, Kate.

Jon's rep responded to Kate's message, issuing a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday.

"Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him. True love for a child wouldn’t include a mother attacking their son to the public," the statement began.

"Collin had to be cleared by the Marines with a full background check including mental, physical and medical clearance through the US Marine Corp. The governments full diagnoses clearly reflects the truth. Do not forget that a judge awarded sole legal and physical custody of Collin to his father," the statement continued.

"Kate never even showed up to court and lost full custody of her own son. Regarding these brand new false accusations, it seems clear that even today after not seeing her son since the 6th grade, she is unable to control her abusive words toward him. At this point Collin is training to be a Marine in order to serve his country and is unable to respond to his mother’s callous lies," the statement concluded.

Collin has previously accused his mother of abusing him when he was younger, saying she sent him away from the home at the age of 12 after she alleged he had been diagnosed with a behavioral disorder.

"I was not able, with my own resources here, to meet his needs," Kate said during an episode of "Kate Plus 8," the title of the family's show after she and Jon divorced.

However, Collin now claims that Kate sent him away because he was telling people about the way his mother was treating him at home, which he labels "abusive." He claimed that she had to put him "somewhere where [he] wouldn't be able to put the secrets out."

In a 2016 interview with "Good Morning America," Kate denied the abuse allegations, saying they were "absolutely" unfounded.

Collin's time at Fairmount took a toll on him "mentally," he explained on Vice's "Dark Side of the 2000s".

He added, "It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn't have anybody else. You know, I had no support system. It was scary. I was confused. I was lost."

"I spent $1 million to get my son out," Jon admitted. The reality TV star used testimony and psych evaluations to help build his case. "Everything I had, I spent."

Hannah is the only sibling that has a relationship with Collin. Collin hasn't spoken to the other six of his siblings since 2016.

In addition to twins Cara and Mady, Jon and Kate share 19-year-old sextuplets – Aaden, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Alexis and Leah.

Josh Duggar appeared alongside his father, mother, nine brothers and nine sisters on the TLC reality series "19 Kids and Counting," which ran from 2008 to 2015.

The disgraced reality star was convicted on child pornography charges in 2021. He originally had a release date of Aug. 12, 2032.

In March 2023, online prison records for Duggar indicated that his release was pushed back until Aug. 22, 2032, per Insider. However, later in March, the records cited his release date as Oct. 2, 2032.

The sentence extension came as Duggar reportedly remains in solitary confinement, where he was placed after allegedly being caught in February with a contraband cellphone. The "19 Kids and Counting" alum has been serving his sentence at the low-security federal prison FCI Seagoville near Dallas.

Allegations against Duggar date to 2006, when authorities received a tip from a family friend that accused him of molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier. However, the investigation ended after it was concluded that the statute of limitations had passed on any possible charges.

The allegations reemerged in 2015, leading to the cancellation of "19 Kids and Counting." Duggar later apologized for marital infidelity and a pornography addiction and sought treatment.

The spinoff series, "Counting On," was also canceled in 2021 – the same year as Josh's arrest.

Josh married his wife, Anna, in 2008, and they have remained married while he serves his prison sentence. The couple are parents to seven children.

In June, a documentary on the Duggar family, "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," was released on Prime video, with some Duggar family members speaking out about their upbringing. In the documentary, Jill Duggar claimed her dad Jim Bob never paid his children while they starred on "19 Kids and Counting."

"I never received any payout," Jill said. "No check, no cash, no nothing. For seven and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid."

Jim Bob and Michelle responded to the docuseries in a statement that they shared on their website, saying in part "the recent ‘documentary’ that talks about our family is sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love."

Meanwhile, ahead of the documentary, Jinger Duggar spoke out about the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) religion – which the Duggar family followed – calling minister Bill Gothard's teachings to be "cult-like."

"His [Gothard] teachings were so harmful, and I'm seeing more of the effects of that in the lives of my friends and people who grew up in that community with me," Jinger said in an interview with People magazine in January. "There are a lot of cult-like tendencies."

In "Shiny Happy People," Jim Bob's niece Amy Duggar King said Jim Bob and Michelle had become public faces of IBLP due to the success and platform of "19 Kids and Counting."

"Chrisley Knows Best" followed the family for nearly a decade, and it originally premiered in March 2014 on the USA network.

The reality television series followed Todd and Julie Chrisley, as well as their children: Chase, Savannah and Grayson. Todd's mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, and the couple's granddaughter, Chloe, also made appearances on the show.

In 2022, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison on Nov. 21 after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June.

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, and will both spend 16 months on probation after their release.

After their sentencing, the couple's attorney told Fox News Digital it "was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

Prosecutors claim that the reality stars secured over $30 million in fraudulent loans.

After the sentencing, the 10th and final season of "Chrisley Knows Best" premiered in February, which was taped prior to the sentencing.

"The Osbournes" premiered in 2002 and showcased what life was like for the Black Sabbath rocker, his wife Sharon and two of their children: Jack and Kelly. The couple also share daughter Aimee, but she did not appear on the series.

The show was on the air for four seasons and aired their final season in 2005.

Since then, both Ozzy and Sharon have suffered health scares.

Ozzy has battled various health problems over the last several years. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's in February 2019, COVID-19 in April 2022 and underwent "life-altering" surgery a couple of months later.

Ozzy announced this month that he's made the "painful" decision to "bow out" of the Power Trip music festival in October because of health issues that have prevented him from taking the stage at times in recent years.

Osbourne said his initial plan was to begin performing again in the summer of 2024, and he "optimistically moved forward" when he received the offer for Power Trip, but his health will keep him from making a return.

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a--ed," Osbourne wrote in a tweet.

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support," Osbourne said. "I love you all and I will see you soon."

In December, Sharon revealed that she had "suddenly" passed out for 20 minutes while filming at the time, however she isn't exactly sure why it happened.

"I wish I could but I can't [tell you why]," Sharon said in a January episode of U.K.'s "The Talk." "It was the weirdest thing – I was doing some filming and suddenly they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. I was in hospital. I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital and I did every test over two days and nobody knows why."

Sharon previously gave an update to her Instagram followers a few days after the medical emergency.

The TV personality shared a photo of her dogs in front of the Christmas tree and revealed she was "back home and doing great." She also thanked everyone for the love.

Ventura County Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

The Osbournes are reportedly returning to reality television for their new series, "Home to Roost," which will follow the couple as they return to the U.K. According to Variety, the show is expected to be released in 2023, but an exact date hasn't been shared.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.