Gospel singer Tori Kelly is speaking out for the first time after being hospitalized over the weekend.

Kelly, who is reportedly suffering from blood clots around her vital organs that were discovered after she collapsed on Sunday, told her fans in an Instagram post that she is "feeling stronger now and hopeful," but that "unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

She began her statement with, "As you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges."

"It's been a scary few days," she admitted to her followers, "but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you."

She also noted how grateful she is for the "amazing doctors and nurses that have been looking after me."

Kelly had been promoting her upcoming EP "tori," which is set to release tomorrow, and she told fans, "Of course I'm heartbroken about all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first."

"Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!"

She added, "I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I've received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

The handwritten note was signed "Love, Tori" with a heart drawn next to it, and for her caption she wrote "deuteronomy 31:8," a bible verse that reads, "The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

The update comes a day after her husband, André Murillo, shared an update on her condition.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," the former basketball player wrote in a post on his Instagram Story.

He continued, "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

"Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

The California native was reportedly treated for multiple blood clots that were found near her vital organs, a source told ABC News. Per the outlet, Kelly had collapsed while out with friends.

TMZ was first to report the news.

