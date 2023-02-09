South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott opened a hearing Thursday by offering a moment of silence and prayer for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who was hospitalized overnight following lightheadedness he experienced at a Senate retreat Wednesday.

Scott's comments on Fetterman, who suffered from a stroke last May, came during a Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing on the state of housing.

"Let me first start my thoughts and my comments with Senator Fetterman," Scott said of Fetterman, who serves on the committee. "I think we should take a moment and just pray for his health. I know that he was hospitalized and it's important for us to recognize the stress that's on his family and on himself. So, if we could just have five seconds of silence so we can pray for him."

Democrat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who serves as chairman of the committee, thanked Scott for his "words about Senator Fetterman."

"We hope he recovers quickly," Brown said. "He's a good man and he was put on this committee just a couple of weeks ago."

Fetterman's office said Wednesday night the senator was in "good spirits and talking with his staff and family" after being taken to the hospital.

"Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded," a statement from his office read.

The hospitalization does not appear to be related to his previous stroke, the statement added.

"He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation," his office said. "We will provide more information when we have it."

Fetterman's office has not responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment on his condition.

Fetterman, who defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate last November, was sworn into office on Jan. 3.

