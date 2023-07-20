A House meeting was pushed to recess after two members of Congress got into a heated argument about purported "grooming" in gender ideology from LGBTQ organizations Tuesday.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., and Rep. Andy Harris R-Md., became embroiled in a heated argument over whether tax dollars should be allocated to particular LGBT agendas.

Harris said one of the organizations in question promoted communism and another – which bolstered chemical and surgical sex changes – offered support groups to 7-year-olds.

"The same group promotes hormone replacement therapy and gender-affirming surgery. I don't know what goes on in those support groups… And I'll be darned if I want taxpayer dollars going to funding," Harris said.

Pocan, however, implied that Harris targeted these LGBT groups and those who vote against including those groups in funding were "bigots." At one point, he swore during the meeting.

Then a heated argument unfolded at the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development subcommittee.

Pocan repeatedly accused Harris of being as a "snowflake" and a "bigot." Harris responded by interjecting that it violated House rules and requested Pocan's remarks be struck from the record.

"How do you show you're a bigot without saying you're a bigot?" said Pocan, indirectly taking a jab at Harris.

Harris requested that the chair take down Rep. Pocan's words from the committee filings, which Pocan thought was "ridiculous."

"I know it's a little warm outside and a snowflake can melt, but this is a little bit ridiculous," Pocan retorted.

Pocan then said he would "respect" the members of the committee by removing everything they deemed offensive, and asked that the words "LGBT" be struck down for the record.

"I will take back saying how you know you're a bigot without saying you're a bigot, because I think it's self-evident, and I don't need to put the word out," Pocan said.

"Does that make you happy?" Pocan asked.

Stating that his words were "against House rules," Harris asked again if the verbiage could be taken down.

"I'm going as far as to say anything that you should ever find offensive, I am glad to take away," Pocan said before the committee went into recess."What that means to me is you find me offensive."